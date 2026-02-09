Advertisement

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Re-Proposes to Wife Cynthia in Rome After 10 Years of Marriage

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 13:57 - 09 February 2026
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu melts hearts as he re-proposes to his wife, Cynthia, in Rome on their 10th anniversary.
Some love stories quietly grow, deepen, and then surprise you when you least expect them. That’s exactly what Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia, gave the internet when he re-proposed to her in Rome, marking ten solid years of marriage.

Ten years married is no small thing. Ebuka made sure the day felt weighty in the best way.

In a video shared on Instagram, the media personality revealed that he surprised his wife with a re-proposal in Rome and Vatican City. Cynthia had no idea it was coming. 

The day began on sacred ground. After attending mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, the couple received a 10th wedding anniversary certificate from the Pope. Ebuka didn’t stop there. Somewhere between holy silence and ancient stone, he asked her again. A fresh yes. A renewed promise. Same woman, deeper meaning.

He later wrote that the surprise proposal happened “on holy grounds,” giving credit to @akano_diamonds for helping pull it off. After that, they had dinner at their favourite restaurant.

His caption carried the tone of a man who knows exactly what he has:

“Exactly 10 years married on Feb. 6, and we spent the most amazing day in Rome and Vatican City ❤️🎊

Someone got a surprise re-proposal on holy grounds (thanks to @akano_diamonds for the secret project), we attended mass at St. Peter's Basilica & got a 10th anniversary certificate from the Pope; and then ended the day with the best dinner at our favourite restaurant 🍱

Now, it's vacation time. Where to next?”

READ ALSO: On MENtality, Ebuka and Banky W Talk About How Hard Male Friendships Are

Beyond the romance, their marriage has always felt refreshingly unchaotic.

In past interviews, Cynthia has spoken openly about family life, including her desire for a third child and her hope that it would be a boy. She also shared that Ebuka originally wanted just one child, explaining his reasons without drama or tension. 

Over the years, birthdays have come with heartfelt notes, reflections, and sometimes very practical expressions of affection like credit alerts that made Cynthia wake up smiling. In 2022, he described learning just how tough his wife really is. He called her a dope chick. In 2021, he wrote about how she changed his life, how grateful he was to God for her existence, and how some people arrive and quietly rearrange everything for the better.

In an industry where personal lives are often currency, they’ve managed to keep theirs guarded without seeming secretive.

READ ALSO: The Nigerian Icons Behind These 5 Ebuka’s Big Brother Looks

The re-proposal in Rome wasn’t about proving anything. It wasn’t about reminding the public that love exists. It was a quiet reminder that commitment can be renewed, romance can mature, and marriage doesn’t have to burn loudly to burn steadily.

Ten years later, Ebuka still chose Cynthia. On holy ground. With intention. That’s the part that lingers.

