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Dominik Greif's Lyon unexpectedly part ways with manager Fonseca ahead of Portugal move

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 12:22 - 04 November 2026
French club Olympique Lyon have parted ways with Portuguese manager Paulo Fonseca, with the 53-year-old expected to take charge at Sporting Lisbon.
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Fonseca arrived at Lyon in January last year. At the club, which also features Slovak international goalkeeper Dominik Greif, his contract was due to run until the end of the current season. According to L'Équipe, Sporting Lisbon will pay the French side €5 million in compensation for terminating the deal early.

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"The club's hierarchy has acknowledged Paulo Fonseca's decision and has already begun the search for his successor. When selecting a candidate, our focus will be on ensuring the continuity of our project, maintaining the principles and standards we have built over recent months," read an official statement from the club.

Lyon currently sit third in Ligue 1 with 17 points from their opening nine games. Fonseca's assistant, Jorge Maciel, will take charge of Olympique on an interim basis.

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