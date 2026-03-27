ASUU gives the Federal Government four-day ultimatum to implement new salary structure

ASUU gives the Federal Government a four-day ultimatum to implement the new salary structure for lecturers, warning of possible industrial action if the demand is not met.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has given the federal government a four-day deadline to start putting the recently approved salary plan for university professors into effect.

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ASUU President, Christopher Piwuna, announced this during a meeting with members at Sa’adu Zungur University’s Yuli Campus in Bauchi State on Thursday. He made it clear that the clock is now ticking and cautioned that the union will take firm steps if the government doesn’t follow through.

“We have issued a four-day ultimatum from today to the federal government to commence payment of the newly approved salary structure. Failure to comply will attract a strong response from the union,” Channels TV quoted Piwuna as saying.

Piwuna strongly criticized what he called the federal government's ongoing failure to keep its promises to the union. He pointed out that this broken trust has repeatedly led to industrial disputes and strikes.

Regarding the plan to set up a branch of Coventry University in Nigeria, following President Bola Tinubu's recent trip to London, the ASUU president stated that the union would fight against it. He argued that letting a foreign institution operate in Nigeria would hurt the development and importance of local universities, even calling it a new kind of colonialism in the country's education system.

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Piwuna noted that this proposal comes at a time when the university is reportedly seeing fewer applications from around the world. He urged the Federal Government to focus on making Nigerian universities stronger, working together with ASUU to meet the needs of students today and in the future.R

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Earlier this month, the Federal Government started putting key parts of the welfare agreement for 2025 into action, as agreed with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Education Minister Tunji Alausa confirmed this, and the announcement was made by Boriowo Folasade, the Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry.

The minister stood by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's promise to support university professors and ensure the Nigerian university system remains stable.

He highlighted that this is part of the government's renewed hope initiative.

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According to Alausa, the Federal Government has kept its word and implemented the 40 per cent raise for the Consolidated Academic Allowance (CAA) for ASUU members, effective from January 1st of this year, following the agreement made with the union.