Davido said his hit song with Omah Lay almost didn't make the album

In a recent interview on American News Television ABC, Davido shared that he almost took off 'With You', his collaboration with Omah Lay from his album '5Ive'.

"It almost didn't make the album... Every time I remember I almost took it off the album, my heart starts beating."

The song's position as the 17th and last track on the album perhaps captures Davido's consideration to remove it from his fifth album, 'Five'.

Its inclusion has proven to be a wise decision, especially since the song became the biggest hit off the project and one of the biggest Afrobeats records of 2025.

"Shout out to Omah Lay. I am glad we were able to collaborate on a true African classic," the multi-award-winning superstar added.

The collaboration has proven to be the highlight of Davido's ongoing 5 Alive tour. He received a rousing response when he performed the song with Omah Lay at his sold-out concert at the Scotia Bank Arena in Canada.

Davido recently celebrated selling out 12 venues across North America in his ongoing 5 Alive concert. Following his concert at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland, USA, on August 5th, he was joined by his team to cut the celebratory cake marking the milestone.

Davido recently paused his 5 Alive tour to marry his long-term partner, Chioma Rowland, in a lavish Miami wedding that had in attendance several high-profile guests, including Africa's richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and the governor of Abia State HE Alex Otti.