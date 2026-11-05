Advertisement

Dana White Reveals When Ilia Topuria Will Return to the UFC

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 10:23 - 05 November 2026
Advertisement

Ilia Topuria has already hinted that he is gearing up for his next Octagon appearance, though the exact timeline had remained uncertain. UFC CEO Dana White has now shed more light on the fighter's schedule, indicating that combat sports fans could see him back in action sooner than expected.

Advertisement
"In 2027. He’ll be back in early 2027," White shared on The Jim Rome Show. "We’re working on that, too. Across the lightweight division, we've got Gaethje, Topuria, Arman Tsarukyan, Oliveira, Paddy Pimblett, Holloway. The entire top 10 are killers, and it's our strongest division right now."

White refused to name a frontrunner for his next opponent, pointing out that doing so would only spark a wave of speculation and misleading Instagram posts. With none of the aforementioned contenders officially booked for a bout, UFC brass have plenty of great options for Topuria once he is ready to fight.

The 29-year-old Topuria has not stepped inside the cage since June, when he suffered a surprise defeat to Justin Gaethje. The showdown headlined UFC Freedom 250, held at the White House. Although Topuria had strong moments in the fight, Gaethje ultimately dominated the contest.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Sports
05.11.2026
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi during the game against Brighton.
Football
05.11.2026
Ex-Man United chief scout insists Super Eagles star can save Red Devils
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Sports
05.11.2026
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Cristiano Ronaldo, his mother Dolores Aveiro and wife Georgina Rodriguez
Sports
05.11.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina and mother Dolores react to Portugal retirement
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?

Signing in with Google...