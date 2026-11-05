Dana White Reveals When Ilia Topuria Will Return to the UFC

Ilia Topuria has already hinted that he is gearing up for his next Octagon appearance, though the exact timeline had remained uncertain. UFC CEO Dana White has now shed more light on the fighter's schedule, indicating that combat sports fans could see him back in action sooner than expected.

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"In 2027. He’ll be back in early 2027," White shared on The Jim Rome Show. "We’re working on that, too. Across the lightweight division, we've got Gaethje, Topuria, Arman Tsarukyan, Oliveira, Paddy Pimblett, Holloway. The entire top 10 are killers, and it's our strongest division right now."

White refused to name a frontrunner for his next opponent, pointing out that doing so would only spark a wave of speculation and misleading Instagram posts. With none of the aforementioned contenders officially booked for a bout, UFC brass have plenty of great options for Topuria once he is ready to fight.