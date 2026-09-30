Pastor sets minimum church offering at GH₵50 (about ₦6,000), says transport fare has gone up

Ghanaian prophet John Papa Jesus has announced GH₵50 as his church’s minimum offering, linking the decision to rising transport fares.

Prophet John Papa Jesus announced GH₵50 as the minimum church offering.

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The Ghanaian cleric said he had increased the offering rate by 20%.

He linked the decision to a recent increase in transport fares.

The announcement has sparked reactions on social media.

A Ghanaian cleric, Prophet John Papa Jesus, has announced GH₵50 (about ₦6,000) as the minimum offering he will accept from members of his church, citing the recent increase in transport fares as part of the reason for the decision.

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The prophet made the announcement in a video circulated on X on Monday, September 28, 2026, where he said he had increased the church’s offering rate by 20 per cent.

“I’ve increased the church offering rate to 20%. I will accept only offerings of GH₵50 and above,” he said.

Explaining the decision, John Papa Jesus linked the increase in the amount expected from members to the recent rise in transportation costs.

“I’m not the same as Mahama, so I will increase my offering by 20%. Because transport fares have been increased by 8%,” he said.

The cleric subsequently stressed that offerings below GH₵50 would no longer be accepted under the new arrangement.

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The announcement means that members who wish to give an offering during church services are expected to contribute at least GH₵50, according to the reports of his statement.

The unusual explanation for the new minimum has attracted attention online, with social media users debating the decision to link the church’s offering rate to changes in transportation costs.

Some of the reactions questioned the introduction of a fixed minimum for offerings, while others focused on the comparison between rising transport costs and the amount members are expected to give to the church.

The announcement comes amid discussions in Ghana over transportation costs and their effect on household spending.

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The GH₵50 figure is roughly ₦6,000, based on the conversion being used in Nigerian reports, but the amount announced by the Ghanaian prophet was specifically 50 Ghanaian cedis.