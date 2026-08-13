The reported shooting of a 100-level student sparked fresh tension among students of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education

The reported shooting of a 100-level student sparked fresh tension among students of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education

Cult clash takes fresh turn as 100-level student is shot at Rivers varsity

A 100-level student of Ignatius Ajuru University was reportedly shot by suspected cultists as Rivers varsity suspended SUG Week after recent campus violence.

A 100-level student of Ignatius Ajuru University was reportedly shot on campus on Wednesday.

The shooting came two days after suspected Vikings and Klu Klux Klan members allegedly clashed on campus.

The injured student was taken to hospital, with reports that bullet pellets were lodged in his body.

The university suspended all remaining SUG Week activities and ordered students to return to lectures on Thursday.

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A 100-level student of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Rivers State, was reportedly shot by suspected cultists on Wednesday, just two days after rival groups allegedly turned the campus into a shooting ground.

The latest incident has raised fresh concerns among students and staff of the university, with management subsequently suspending all remaining activities for the Students’ Union Government (SUG) Week.

The student, whose name was not disclosed, was reportedly shot on campus and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

A source close to the victim told newsmen that doctors were trying to carry out surgery to remove bullet pellets lodged in his body.

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The source said the victim’s friends were also trying to raise money for the procedure.

“His close friends were contributing money to raise funds for the surgery to happen.”

It was, however, not immediately clear whether the student was involved with any cult group.

A video making the rounds online also showed the injured student lying on a hospital bed before his coursemates were seen carrying him into the university campus.

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A guy has just been reportedly åttãcked at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. pic.twitter.com/yBVSbzciSz — Port Harcourt Socials (@PH_Socials) August 12, 2026

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Another shooting after Monday cult clash

The shooting happened about 48 hours after suspected members of two rival cult groups allegedly engaged in a supremacy battle on the university campus on Monday.

The groups were reportedly identified as the Vikings and Klu Klux Klan cult groups.

The Monday incident reportedly caused panic among students and other members of the university community, while the Rivers State Police Command confirmed that two suspected cult groups were involved.

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The police said an investigation was ongoing.

The Command’s spokesperson, Blessing Agabe, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, also confirmed that she had seen the video of the injured student following Wednesday’s shooting.

When contacted, Agabe said she would get details from the Divisional Police Officer in the area and provide an update.

However, she had not done so as of Wednesday evening when the report was filed.

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Rivers varsity suspends SUG Week

The university suspended the remaining SUG Week activities as management moved to prevent further unrest on campus.

Following the latest incident, the management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education suspended all remaining activities for the Students’ Union Government Week with immediate effect.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the university Registrar, Dr Chinonye Ajie, directed students to return to their classrooms on Thursday, August 13, for normal academic activities.

Management also warned students that those who failed to attend lectures would be held responsible.

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The statement read: “This is to inform the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education community that all remaining activities for the Students’ Union Government (SUG) Week have been suspended by the University Management with immediate effect.

“Students are therefore advised to return to classes on Thursday, August 13, 2026, for normal academic activities.

“Any student who fails to attend lectures will be held responsible for their actions.

“Students are also strongly warned to desist from any action that is inimical to their academic pursuits and the peace of the University.”

The management urged students to stay away from activities capable of threatening peace and security on campus.

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