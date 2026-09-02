Video: Priscilla surprises husband, Juma Jux with birthday party, diamond ring and 36 other gifts

Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo has left fans in awe after she surprised her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, with a lavish birthday party and 37 gifts to celebrate his 37th birthday.

Priscilla Ojo gifted her husband, Juma Jux, 37 presents, including a diamond ring, for his 37th birthday

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Juma Jux proudly shows off the diamond ring Priscilla Ojo gave him as a birthday proposal

Priscilla Ojo’s mother, Iyabo Ojo, reacts to spicy candle gift for Juma Jux

Different trending videos have captured moments from the singer’s elaborate birthday celebration, which featured a surprise serenade, appearances from family and friends, and an impressive collection of gifts from his wife.

The first surprise came when Priscilla, dressed in a black fringe sequin dress and gold hair, matched Jux’s jet-black outfit and walked him into a surprise celebration. He was welcomed by a popular choir, which immediately serenaded him with his own song, God design.

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Some of the couple's family members and friends also made surprise appearances at the celebration, adding to the excitement of the night.

One of the highlights of the celebration came when Priscilla presented Jux with 37 gifts, one for each year of his life.

Among the gifts was a diamond ring, which Priscilla said was her way of proposing to her husband again.

Jux proudly displayed the shiny ring as he went through the presents prepared for him by his wife.

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Priscilla also gifted him a spicy candle with an interesting instruction that read, “Light me when you want me naked.”

Her mother, Iyabo Ojo, reacted excitedly to the suggestive gift and hinted that she was already expecting another grandchild.

“Light her fast; my granddaughter is waiting,” she said.

Guests watched excitedly as Jux unboxed the 37 gifts, which included several personalised and luxury items, including a diamond ring, customised items, designer pieces, cash, and a ticket for a family getaway.

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Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo have continued to make headlines with their relationship and lavish celebrations. The couple got married in 2025 after a series of wedding ceremonies held in Nigeria and Tanzania. Their wedding attracted significant attention, with celebrities and family members from both countries joining the celebrations.

Jux has also become known for surprising Priscilla with expensive gifts. In May 2025, he gifted her a Range Rover during their wedding celebrations in Tanzania. He also gave her luxury Bvlgari jewellery to mark their first wedding anniversary in February 2026.