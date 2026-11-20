Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that he suffered an ACL injury after scoring against City Hall press corps.

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has revealed he will be sidelined for up to nine months after rupturing his Achilles tendon during a pickup fixture.

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The 35-year-old politician sustained the injury during a friendly match against the City Hall press corps on Thursday evening.

He arrived at a press conference regarding the closure of Rikers Island today, November 20, navigating on crutches and wearing a medical walking boot.

What Mamdani said

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Mamdani confirmed the mayor's office secured a 10-5 victory over the journalists; he also claimed to have scored a goal shortly after entering the pitch.

He attributed the injury setback to having neglected pre-game warm-up, offering a blunt self-assessment of his physical preparation. "I did not stretch," Mamdani admitted to reporters. "I forgot that I was 35.”

The millennial leader outlined his immediate rehabilitation schedule, stating he must wear the medical boot for six to eight weeks. Despite the severity of the Achilles rupture, the mayor expressed optimism regarding his long-term prognosis and targeted a return to the pitch in nine months.

Arsenal allegiance

The mayor is a lifelong supporter of Premier League side Arsenal. He famously went viral in May 2026 after attending Eid al-Adha prayers in the Bronx wearing a custom-tailored kurta based on Arsenal's 2025/26 away strip.

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