Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has placed restrictions on players and staff in their use of a Premier League product.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has prohibited his squad and backroom staff from selecting the club's players on Fantasy Premier League following an inadvertent tactical leak.

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The directive emerges after Arsenal winger Christos Tzolis unintentionally revealed his return from a hamstring injury by captaining himself on the platform before a crucial Premier League fixture.

Tzolis prompts ban

Tzolis missed a month of action before making an unannounced return to the starting lineup during Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield on November 1.

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Astute fantasy managers noticed the Greece international had drafted and captained himself ahead of the deadline; this selection effectively broadcasted his inclusion to the public and opposition scouts.

Arteta addressed the modern phenomenon during a recent press conference, confirming he had spoken to the winger and the wider squad to enforce strict confidentiality regarding team news.

"With Christos, with the squad, with my kids as well; they are constantly asking me about the line-ups as well because they want to know," Arteta explained.

"This is the kind of things that are happening in our society right now and it's something new, we haven't dealt with it and we have to put new things in place."

When pressed directly on whether Arsenal personnel were now barred from picking themselves in the game, the manager offered a succinct confirmation, stating, "Yeah."

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The fantasy football phenomenon

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is a digital game where participants assemble a virtual squad of real-life footballers; managers score points based on actual on-pitch performances such as goals, assists, and clean sheets.

The platform currently boasts a global player base exceeding 11 million active users.

Dedicated online communities routinely monitor the fantasy accounts of professional players, their relatives, and club staff to unearth early team news and injury developments.

Chelsea suffer similar leak

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Arsenal are not the only English club grappling with the intersection of public gaming platforms and internal sporting secrecy.

Chelsea recently issued an internal warning to their Cobham staff on November 9 after an FPL leak exposed a quad injury to striker João Pedro.

Sleuths observed that the brother of Chelsea attacker Morgan Rogers had transferred Pedro out of his virtual team just before the deadline.