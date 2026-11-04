Colton Herta Set for Another Push to Secure F1 Super Licence

Colton Herta is set to make another attempt to secure the 40 points required for a full FIA Super Licence, which would grant him eligibility to race in Formula 1.

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The American currently holds 39 points and could earn the single point he needs as early as this Friday, when he takes part in Free Practice 1 at the São Paulo Grand Prix for Cadillac.

Should Herta complete at least 100 kilometers at Interlagos without picking up any penalty points, he will be awarded the decisive Super Licence point. That would bring his total to the required 40 and clear the path for him to race in Formula 1.