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Colton Herta Set for Another Push to Secure F1 Super Licence

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 14:30 - 04 November 2026
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Colton Herta is set to make another attempt to secure the 40 points required for a full FIA Super Licence, which would grant him eligibility to race in Formula 1.

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The American currently holds 39 points and could earn the single point he needs as early as this Friday, when he takes part in Free Practice 1 at the São Paulo Grand Prix for Cadillac.

Should Herta complete at least 100 kilometers at Interlagos without picking up any penalty points, he will be awarded the decisive Super Licence point. That would bring his total to the required 40 and clear the path for him to race in Formula 1.

It is no secret that Cadillac aims to field an American driver in a full-time race seat. That scenario could unfold as early as next year, with intense speculation in recent weeks suggesting Herta could replace Valtteri Bottas, even though the Finnish driver is under contract with F1's newest team through the 2027 season.

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