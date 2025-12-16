The 7 Biggest Christmas Tree Trends We're Seeing Online This Holiday

Do Christmas trees have trends? Absolutely. From velvet bows to maximalist décor and burgundy accents, these are the tree trends we're seeing.

I know you might be thinking, “Do Christmas trees have trends”? Just like fashion and beauty, Christmas décor evolves every few years. The way we decorated our trees five years ago isn’t quite how we’re doing it now, and that’s part of the fun.

It’s no longer just about vintage baubles and tinsels (although they still have their place). More people are getting creative, personal, and a little bit bold with how they decorate their Christmas trees. This year’s trends are all about expression, drama, and making your tree feel like you. Here are the biggest Christmas tree trends you’ll be seeing everywhere this holiday season.

1. Velvet Bows Are Stealing the Spotlight

Velvet bows are officially having a moment, and they’re as luxurious as they sound. Soft, plush, and undeniably festive, velvet bows add instant elegance to any Christmas tree. They look especially beautiful tied loosely around branches or cascading down the tree like ribbons.

You can go classic with deep reds and emerald greens, or lean into trendier shades like burgundy, blush pink, or champagne. The beauty of velvet bows is that they make even the simplest tree look thoughtfully styled. Instead of the classic star at the top of the tree, you can use a big velvet bow as the icing on the cake.

2. Burgundy Gift Wraps for a Rich, Luxe Look

Burgundy has quietly become one of the colours of the season, and it’s making its way from wardrobes straight to Christmas trees. Burgundy gift wraps under the tree instantly elevate your festive setup by making everything look classier, richer, and more intentional.

Paired with gold accents, cream ribbons, or even kraft paper, burgundy wrapping creates that cosy, grown-up Christmas aesthetic that feels festive without being loud. It’s a small detail, but it makes a big visual difference.

3. Maximalist Christmas Trees: More Is More

We’ve officially gone full circle. From the vintage '90s tree to the clean, minimalist trees of the past few years… Maximalism is back, and it’s loud in the best way possible.

This year, people are going big and going home with their Christmas tree decorations with layers upon layers of oversized ornaments, bows, beads, garlands, lights… all of it. The idea is to let your personality shine through.

If you’re girly, feminine and love pink, why not decorate your tree with pink candy canes, baubles and ribbons? And if you’re a football fan, you can hang souvenirs from your favourite club and use decorations that follow the team’s colours. There are no rules here; just make sure your tree becomes a reflection of you.

4. The All-White Christmas Tree

All-white Christmas trees remain a favourite, especially for people who love a clean, serene aesthetic. It could be a white artificial tree or a green one dressed entirely in white ornaments; this trend creates a calm, almost magical feel.

White baubles, snowflake ornaments, frosted branches, and warm fairy lights come together to give that “winter wonderland” look. It’s simple, timeless, and perfect if you want your living space to feel bright and airy during the holidays.

5. Multiple Christmas Trees Are the New Flex

In the spirit of maximalism and the quiet death of minimalism, people are getting more than one Christmas tree this year. Yes, multiple trees. Some are styling three big trees of different heights side by side, while others are mixing in smaller tabletop Christmas trees around the house.

You can also have one in the living room, one by the dining area, and maybe a tiny one in the bedroom. It instantly makes your home feel extra festive and very Christmassy.

6. Celestial Christmas Tree Decorations

Stars, moons, suns, and cosmic-inspired ornaments are popping up everywhere. Celestial Christmas tree decorations add a dreamy, slightly whimsical touch that feels modern yet timeless.

Gold stars, moon-shaped ornaments, and shimmering metallic finishes work beautifully, especially when paired with warm lighting. This trend is just right for you if you want something festive but a little different from the usual Christmas imagery.

7. Plaid Christmas Tree Decorations

Plaid is bringing cosy, nostalgic energy back into Christmas décor. From tartan ribbons and plaid bows to fabric ornaments, this trend leans into that classic holiday feeling we typically see in films. Think of Christmas mornings, hot cocoa, and matching pyjamas.

Plaid works well with red, green, and neutral colour palettes, making it perfect for anyone who loves traditional Christmas vibes but still wants to stay on-trend.