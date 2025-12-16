Advertisement

The Inspiring Story of Samuel — The First Fan Headed to AFCON 2025 with BetKing

Pulse Mix 11:43 - 16 December 2025
Every now and then, a story comes along that reminds us why hope is worth holding onto. That’s exactly what happened when BetKing unveiled its “Feel It First in Morocco” campaign and with it, the remarkable story of its first confirmed winner, Samuel Dairo.

AFCON 2025 is almost here, and excitement is already sweeping across Africa. To bring fans closer to the action, BetKing launched a nationwide campaign offering customers the chance to watch the AFCON Final live in Morocco. All it takes is a ₦5,000 stake on Sports or Virtuals, and fans across Nigeria instantly stand a chance to be selected for an all-expense-paid trip.

But beyond the offer, Samuel’s journey is what truly captures attention. Two years ago, he walked into an immigration office and got his international passport not because he had a travel plan, but because he had a dream. He believed that someday he would see the world beyond Nigeria, even if he didn’t know when that day would come. Months turned into years, and that dream quietly waited for its moment.

In the first draw of the campaign, Samuel’s name was selected, making him the first fan who will be travelling to Morocco in January to witness the AFCON Final live. For him, this is hope fulfilled, timing aligning, and a long-awaited dream taking flight.

Speaking on the campaign, BetKing’s Head of Marketing, Nengi Akinola, highlighted what lies ahead, noting that Samuel’s win is only the beginning as more winners will be announced throughout December.

Additional winners will be announced throughout December as more draws are conducted, giving fans across the country multiple opportunities to be selected. She concluded.

With the “Feel It First in Morocco” campaign rolling out nationwide alongside digital fan engagements, watch parties, and community activities the excitement around AFCON 2025 is building fast. And for Samuel, the countdown has already begun.

