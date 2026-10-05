Charles Onyeabor shuts down Hard Rock Cafe Florence with sold-out second edition of headline show

Nigerian-born, Italy-based musician Charles Onyeabor has recorded another major milestone in his growing international career following the successful second edition of The Charles Onyeabor Show, held on Saturday, October 3, at Hard Rock Cafe in Florence, Italy.

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The event, which returned to the same venue following the success of its inaugural edition, was a sold-out affair, with music lovers turning out for a night of energetic performances, entertainment and a celebration of African music and culture in the heart of Florence.

Fresh from the release of his new album, Legacy Continua, Charles took centre stage with a commanding performance that moved between new material and fan favourites from his catalogue. Backed by an enthusiastic audience, the singer delivered a performance that reflected his distinctive fusion of Afrobeat, Afro-funk and other global influences.

The night also featured performances from an international lineup of artists including Danypreez, Emmiboy, Big Wailz, Lil Madd, Young Game, Italian-born Nigerian musician Tommy Kuti, and rapper Vas Angelov, giving the concert a diverse mix of sounds and cultures.

Another major highlight was the return of renowned Afrobeats MC and media personality Adesope Olajide, popularly known as Shopsydoo, who came back to Italy by popular demand after making a memorable impression at the first edition. His trademark energy and interaction with the audience added another dimension to the night, while DJ Fizzy, DJ Stephy and DJ Simpo kept the venue alive with music throughout the event.

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Speaking after the show, Charles described the success of the second edition as both humbling and motivating.

“Florence showed me incredible love again. To return for the second edition and see the venue sold out means a lot to me. I don't take that support for granted. We wanted to create more than a concert; we wanted people from different backgrounds to come together, enjoy good music and experience African culture and energy. Seeing that happen again was beautiful.”

He added that the success of the concert represents another important chapter in the journey behind his new album and his wider ambition to take his music to audiences across the world.

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“This is exactly what Legacy Continua represents for me; taking everything I have inherited, everything I have experienced and everything I am building, and moving it forward. The journey continues, and after what happened in Florence, I'm even more excited about where we take The Charles Onyeabor Show next.”

The latest sold-out outing strengthens Charles Onyeabor's growing presence on the European live music scene and builds on a career that has seen him perform across several international stages while developing an identity distinct from, yet respectful of, the musical heritage of his father, legendary Afro-funk pioneer William Onyeabor.

With two successful editions now completed, The Charles Onyeabor Show is gradually evolving beyond a headline concert into a platform bringing together African and international performers, DJs, entertainment personalities and audiences through music.