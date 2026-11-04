Charles Leclerc Becomes Father to a Baby Girl

The Ferrari driver and his partner have been together since 2023. The couple tied the knot earlier this year, shortly before announcing that Alexandra was expecting.

Following the arrival of his daughter, Leclerc joins an exclusive club of fathers on the current Formula 1 grid, which also includes Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Nico Hulkenberg, and Fernando Alonso.

It remains to be seen how Bianca's birth will impact the Monegasque's schedule for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. He could potentially be excused from his Thursday media duties and arrive late at Interlagos. Earlier in the day, Ferrari announced that Dino Beganovic will drive one of the team's cars in Free Practice 1 on Friday, though they did not specify whether Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton will sit out the session.