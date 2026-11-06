ChampBet goes all in on Lagos, pioneering lifestyle betting in Nigeria

Nigeria’s newest sportsbook and casino, West Africa’s first lifestyle betting brand, launches today at champbet.ng with a weekend at Zaza Lagos, BOHO Lagos and LuLu Beach Club

LAGOS, 6 November 2026: The match kicks off at eight. The table is booked for ten. Somewhere between the two, the bet lands. That is the night ChampBet is built for. The new sportsbook and casino launches today at champbet.ng.

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ChampBet is created for the 1% and those on their way there: West Africa’s first lifestyle betting brand. It is licensed by the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority and holds a Universal Reciprocity Gaming Permit from the Federation of State Gaming Regulators of Nigeria (FSGRN).

Open it and the football Nigerians actually watch is front and centre: the Premier League, the Champions League, the NPFL. Behind it sits a casino of more than 18,000 games from over 130 studios, and live dealer tables streamed in real time. Black and gold from the first screen, every detail is made to feel like the best seat in the house.

Play regularly and the Champions Club notices. Five ranks, each richer than the last, from weekly cashback of up to 10% to rewards that happen off the screen.

The launch weekend starts tonight, Friday 6 November, at Zaza Lagos and BOHO Lagos, and closes on Sunday 8 November at LuLu Beach Club.

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A ChampBet spokesperson said: “Nigerians don’t do anything halfway. We follow our football with real intensity, we take our style and our nights out seriously, and we bring the same energy to the games we play. That person never had a betting brand of their own. Now they do.

“ChampBet is for the ones who have made it and the ones who are about to. All in is about how you live, not how much you stake. This weekend we’re taking that to three of the best nights out in Lagos. Game recognises game.”