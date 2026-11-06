Argentina boss makes bold decision on Lionel Messi’s 10 shirt

Lionel Scaloni has finally made a decision on the next owner of Lionel Messi's iconic number 10 jersey.

The Argentina coach has opted to leave the legendary shirt vacant for the November international friendlies, according to reports.

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No player will wear the number during the upcoming fixtures against Uruguay on 13 November at La Bombonera and Costa Rica on 17 November at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Córdoba.

FIFA regulations for friendlies do not require squads to assign consecutive numbers from 1 to 11.

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This gives Scaloni the freedom to keep Messi’s shirt unassigned as a mark of respect following the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s international retirement.

The decision means the number Messi has worn for nearly two decades will remain untouched until at least the start of the 2027 South American World Cup qualifiers.

At this point, official competition rules will force Argentina to assign it.

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Lionel Messi

Scaloni has indicated that a permanent successor will eventually be chosen, but he is in no rush to place that burden on any player yet.

Attention has already focused on potential heirs. Como midfielder Nico Paz has emerged as the leading contender after scoring in Argentina’s recent friendlies against Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin.

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández are also among those mentioned, along with young talent Franco Mastantuono.

Julian Alvarez is another contender, especially after team captain Christian Romero put his name forward. However, there will be no answer until 2027.

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