CeraVe Opens Search for the Next Global Creator Through CeraMoVE 2026

CeraVe has officially announced the opening of registration for the CerAwards 2026: The CeramoVE Edition . This marks a landmark moment for Nigerian creator culture, putting Nigerian creativity on the map alongside the world's major creative capitals.

CerAwards is designed to spotlight the evolution of Nollywood from the iconic home-video era to today’s global streaming vanguard by empowering a new generation of digital storytellers. The program will culminate in a prestigious Awards Gala in Lagos, where the industry’s most creative voices will gather for an evening of celebration. Winners will be awarded an invitation to the 2026 CeraVe Creator Trip, joining top-tier creators from around the world.

THE CREATIVE CHALLENGE: NOLLYWOOD REIMAGINED

Submit the entry via the TikTok & Instagram using #CeramoVE #CerAwards #CeraVe and upload links on the website

CeraVe is inviting Nigerian creators to bring their unique perspective to the screen. To participate, creators must:

Best Routine Content: Focusing on high-utility how-to guides that demonstrate effective facial and body care routines for all skin types

Best Educational Content: Spotlighting creators who masterfully articulate the science of the skin barrier and the role of the 3 Essential Ceramides.

Best Original Content: Recognizing visual innovation, humor, and the ability to tell a compelling story that stands out from the crowd.

Entries will be assessed by a jury of industry legends and experts across three pillars:

CONDITIONS OF ENTRY

The search is open to all digital creators with a minimum of 1,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok. In line with CeraVe’s commitment to clinical accuracy, all entries must present verified information regarding skin health as misrepresentation will lead to disqualification.

Registration officially closes on March 23, 2026. For more information on participation and a full list of categories, creators are encouraged to visit the official CeraAwards portal.

Terms and conditions apply.



#FeaturedPost