Your Life Is in Danger the Moment You Start Chasing Another Man’s Wife - Singer Flavour Says

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 13:06 - 06 March 2026
Flavour has taken to X to warn men against "oringo". The Igbo spirit of waywardness, he says, will ruin any man who covets another man's wife.
Flavour took to X (formerly Twitter) on March 5 to share an unprompted warning directed at men, in a post that wasn’t made to be a sermon, but more like advice from a friend who has seen enough. From all indications, the post had no specific target, no drama, and was just Flavour being Flavour.

"Agu! pray against oringo wey go carry you to dey reason another man wife. If you reach that level your life don spoil o," he wrote.

For context, "oringo" in Igbo broadly refers to a lifestyle of unchecked indulgence, a You Only Live Once (YOLO) mentality that leaves little room for consequence or conscience. In the context of Flavour's post, it describes the kind of wayward spirit that nudges a man toward another man's wife without a second thought. His advice was simply to pray against it before it ruins you.

The post is consistent with a side of Flavour that has become increasingly visible in recent years: a man who speaks openly about choosing discipline and purpose over convenience. In a candid YouTube interview, he detailed the moment he walked away from a woman in the United States who was offering him a life there, choosing instead to return to Nigeria and chase his career.

"She was selling me this American dream…I compared my life back home, where I was going, what was happening," he recalled. The decision wasn't easy, according to him, but his resolve was clear. 

"I just woke up that morning. I went outside, had my smoke, came back inside the room, packed my things, and there was a yellow cab right outside. I just asked the yellow cab. I said, 'JFK.'" 

He added, "I still have this dream. I want to be a recording artist. This is not me."

The tweet, predictably, has split opinion online. Some agreed wholeheartedly, others dismissed the idea of spiritual consequences entirely. Flavour, as usual, left the debate to everyone else.

Flavour Afrobeats
