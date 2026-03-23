Central Bank of Nigeria wins global central bank of the year award for reforms

The Central Bank of Nigeria wins the 2026 Central Banking Award for reforms stabilising the economy.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been named “Central Bank of the Year” at the 2026 Central Banking Awards, earning global recognition for a series of monetary and structural reforms aimed at stabilising Nigeria’s economy.

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The award, presented by Central Banking, highlights central banks that have demonstrated excellence in policy direction, financial stability, and institutional reforms. In its citation, the organisers commended the CBN for restoring policy credibility and steering the economy towards greater stability after a prolonged period of market distortions.

BREAKING NEWS: The Central Bank of Nigeria has been named the global “Central Bank of the Year” at the 2026 Central Banking Awards, following sweeping monetary and structural reforms that have helped stabilise the country’s economy after years of policy distortions. pic.twitter.com/w0kZCE4uoe — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) March 23, 2026

Under its current leadership, the apex bank has introduced sweeping changes designed to rebuild confidence in Nigeria’s financial system. Among the most notable reforms is the unification of the country’s exchange rate system, a move widely seen as critical in addressing inefficiencies and reducing arbitrage in the foreign exchange market.

The CBN has also focused on improving transparency in its operations and reducing reliance on deficit financing, commonly referred to as “ways and means.” These steps have been complemented by efforts to strengthen the banking sector through recapitalisation policies aimed at ensuring long-term resilience.

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Economic indicators in recent months suggest that the reforms are beginning to yield results. Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves have shown signs of improvement, while inflationary pressures, although still a concern, are gradually easing. The central bank has also expressed optimism about economic growth prospects, projecting stronger performance in the near term as the impact of its policies deepens.

The recognition places Nigeria among a select group of countries whose central banks have been acknowledged for effective policy responses in challenging economic conditions. Analysts say the award could further boost investor confidence, particularly as Nigeria seeks to attract foreign investment and stabilise its currency.

Despite the positive outlook, challenges remain. The country continues to grapple with high living costs and structural economic issues that extend beyond monetary policy. However, the award signals growing international confidence in the direction of Nigeria’s economic management.

For many observers, the honour reflects not just recent policy shifts but also a broader commitment by the CBN to return to orthodox monetary practices. As reforms continue, attention will remain on how effectively these measures translate into tangible improvements in the everyday lives of Nigerians.

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