The Nigerian architect Demas Nwoko built a house that has stayed cool without AC for nearly 50 years in Delta.

The Nigerian architect Demas Nwoko built a house that has stayed cool without AC for nearly 50 years in Delta.

This is Demas Nwoko, the Nigerian architect who built a self-cooling house without AC for nearly 50 years

Demas Nwoko built a self-cooling home in Delta that uses traditional design, natural ventilation and local materials instead of air conditioning.

Demas Nwoko built his self-cooling home in Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta State, in 1978.

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The house uses passive cooling techniques to regulate temperature without AC.

Its design combines traditional Nigerian architecture with modern sustainability ideas.

Nwoko’s home remains an example of climate-friendly African architecture.

Long before air conditioners became common features in modern homes, Nigerian architect Demas Nwoko was already designing a house that could naturally fight the country’s intense tropical heat.

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In Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta State, Nwoko built his personal home and studio in 1978 — a structure that does not depend on air conditioning to remain comfortable. Instead, he used traditional Nigerian architectural ideas, locally sourced materials and clever ventilation systems to create a home that works with nature rather than against it.

For Nwoko, the idea was simple: buildings should understand their environment. The renowned architect, artist and designer drew inspiration from the traditional architecture he grew up around, particularly the structures of his hometown and the Benin Kingdom. Rather than copying foreign building styles that often require artificial cooling, he designed a home suited for Nigeria’s climate.

Demas Nwoko, a renowned Nigerian architect

The result was a house that uses passive cooling — a design approach where a building naturally controls heat and airflow without machines.

The walls were made from a material Nwoko developed called laticrete, created from laterite soil mixed with cement. The thick walls help regulate indoor temperatures by slowing down heat transfer, keeping the interior cooler during hot periods.

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But the real magic of the house is hidden in its design. The building has carefully positioned ventilation openings that allow cooler air to enter from lower levels while warm air escapes through higher openings. The home also features a central impluvium, a funnel-like structure that brings in natural light, collects rainwater and helps with airflow inside the building.

Instead of using machines to force air around the building, Nwoko designed the house so the structure itself does the work.

Architectural observers have described the home as an example of sustainable design because it achieves comfort through natural methods rather than mechanical cooling.

Nwoko’s philosophy came from the traditional homes he saw while growing up.

In an interview with Punch, he explained that older Nigerian buildings were naturally adapted to the environment because they used locally available materials and designs suited to the climate.

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“The materials used were locally available and perfectly suited to the climate, so the houses were naturally cool, without any artificial cooling systems.”

Beyond its cooling system, the house is also a work of art. Nwoko designed and created many of its features himself, including its wooden elements, carved details and distinctive roof structure. The building combines architecture, sculpture and Nigerian cultural traditions into one space.

Almost five decades later, the home remains one of the strongest examples of how traditional knowledge can inspire modern sustainable architecture.