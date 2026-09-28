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BBNaija S11: Biggie fake evicts Ricky, Tram and Temi Nkem, grants immunity to final 10 housemates

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 14:56 - 28 September 2026
BBNaija S11 Housemates: Tram, Temi Nkem and Ricky
Big Brother Naija Season 11 took an unexpected turn on Sunday night as Biggie pulled off a dramatic fake eviction prank on Ricky, Tram and Temi Nkem.
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  • Biggie fake evicts Ricky, Tram and Temi Nkem during BBNaija Season 11 live show

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  • Barry grants immunity to all as BBNaija confirms Top 10 finalists

  • Other BBNaija housemates react as Ricky, Tram and Temi Nkem return to the house

The tension started when host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Ricky’s eviction, leaving the housemates shaken. Tram was then called out as the next housemate to leave the Show Ya Sef house.

With the atmosphere already tense, Biggie took the twist further by announcing the eviction of Temi Nkem.

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The three housemates subsequently left the main house and were kept away from the other contestants, leaving those who remained to wonder whether they had actually lost their places in the competition.

However, the evictions were part of Biggie’s elaborate prank.

Moments later, Ricky, Tram and Temi Nkem returned to the house, sending the remaining housemates into celebration.

As the trio walked back in, the housemates rushed towards them for hugs. Ricky became emotional, while Tram and Temi Nkem went straight to Barry to thank him.

RELATED: Erica opens up on mental struggles she faced after Big Brother Naija

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The surprise return came shortly after Biggie revisited Barry’s Ultimate Veto Power.

Barry, who had earlier been given the choice between “Immunity For All” and “Immunity For None”, confirmed that he had chosen immunity for everyone.

Biggie subsequently announced that the remaining 10 housemates had officially secured places in the finale.

The announcement brought another wave of celebration as the housemates realised that they had all made it to the final stage of the competition.

The BBNaija Season 11 finale is scheduled for October 4, with the remaining housemates competing for the ₦160 million grand prize.

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READ NEXT: Why fans no longer pay attention to Big Brother Naija

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