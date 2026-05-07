Lagos state will soon start charging motorists for parking in the streets

Lagos state will soon start charging motorists for parking in the streets

Lagos Residents May Soon Pay to Park on Streets as State Unveils New Traffic Plan

The Lagos State Government says motorists may soon begin paying to park on selected streets under a new traffic management policy aimed at reducing congestion and illegal roadside parking.

Lagos plans to introduce paid parking on selected streets before the end of 2026.

The policy will begin with a pilot scheme in Ikeja.

Officials say the move will reduce traffic congestion and illegal parking.

Many residents fear the policy could increase financial pressure on motorists.

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The Lagos State Government has announced plans to begin charging motorists for parking on selected streets across the state as part of a new traffic and urban management initiative expected to commence before the end of 2026.

The policy, which will be implemented through the Lagos State Parking Authority, is expected to start with a pilot phase in Ikeja before expanding to other parts of the state.

According to the agency, the initiative is designed to address persistent traffic congestion caused by indiscriminate roadside parking, especially in busy commercial districts and densely populated areas.

General Manager of the parking authority, Adebisi Adelabu

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Speaking during a stakeholders’ engagement with officials of Ikeja Local Government, the General Manager of the parking authority, Adebisi Adelabu, said the project would introduce a more organised parking system across Lagos roads.

She explained that designated parking bays would be created on approved streets, while motorists would be required to pay parking fees through digital channels including mobile applications, QR codes, ticketing machines and e-wallet systems.

Officials also disclosed that enforcement measures would accompany the rollout, with penalties likely for motorists who park outside approved areas or refuse to comply with the regulations.

The government insists the initiative is not simply another revenue-generating policy, but part of broader efforts to improve traffic flow, reduce road obstruction and eliminate illegal collection of parking fees by street touts operating in some parts of Lagos.

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Authorities further revealed that all 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos had already transferred parking management responsibilities to the state parking authority, giving the agency legal backing to regulate roadside parking across the state.

The planned enforcement has, however, triggered mixed reactions among residents and motorists, many of whom fear the policy could worsen the economic burden already facing Lagosians amid rising fuel prices, transportation costs and inflation.

A properly managed parking system could help reduce the severe traffic gridlock that has become a daily challenge in several parts of Lagos, particularly in business districts such as Ikeja, Victoria Island and Lekki.