Davido joins Fela Kuti in the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame as part of the 2026 class

Davido joins the 2026 Black Music Walk of Fame class in Atlanta, marking a major milestone for Afrobeats on the global stage.

Davido has been named a 2026 inductee into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta.

He becomes one of the first Afrobeats stars honoured alongside Ludacris and Bishop Paul Morton.

The recognition highlights Afrobeats’ growing global influence and Davido’s international success.

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Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has been named a 2026 inductee into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame, joining a class that includes Atlanta rap heavyweight Ludacris, gospel bishop Paul S. Morton, and the late former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for June 1 in Atlanta's Historic Westside, along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Northside Drive, outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A joyful Davido during a 2026 media appearance discussing his career evolution and "5IVE" album cycle

The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame, a joint initiative by the Black American Music Association and the Georgia Entertainment Caucus, was established to honour iconic individuals and organisations that have shaped Black culture both nationally and internationally.

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Inaugurated in January 2021, it is located in historic Downtown Atlanta, with bronze and gold plaques embedded along the sidewalk to commemorate its inductees.

Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

Davido's inclusion places him in rare company. Past inductees include Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Usher, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Tyler Perry, alongside foundational legends such as James Brown, Quincy Jones, and Stevie Wonder.

Fela Kuti, his Afrobeat predecessor, was also previously honoured, making Davido's induction a continuation of the Walk's recognition of African music's global imprint on Black culture.

Beyonce's plaque, Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

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Davido, American-born and Nigerian-raised, has accumulated over five billion streams and 1.2 billion video views, and in 2023 became the first African artist to top the iTunes Album Chart with his album Timeless, which earned three Grammy nominations.

His fifth studio album 5IVE, released in April 2025, earned him a nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 68th Grammy Awards. He holds five Grammy nominations in total.

Sharing the 2026 class with Davido is Ludacris, the Atlanta legend who has sold over 24 million albums worldwide and holds the distinction of being the highest-selling Southern Hip-Hop solo artist of all time.

Davido joins Ludacris in the 2026 class.

The ceremony also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Ludacris Foundation, marking a quarter century of the rapper's philanthropic work in his community.

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Bishop Paul S. Morton, Jack the Rapper, and former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson round out the 2026 class, a lineup that organisers describe as one of the most significant in the Walk's five-year history.