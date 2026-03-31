Canada increases permanent residence application fees for Nigerians and other foreign nationals

Canada raises permanent residence application fees for Nigerians and other foreign nationals starting April 30, 2026.

The Government of Canada has announced an increase in permanent residence application fees for Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking to migrate to the country, with the new charges set to take effect on April 30, 2026.

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The adjustment was announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), which said the fee changes are part of routine updates designed to reflect rising operational and processing costs.

According to the immigration agency, the increase will apply to several permanent residence pathways used by applicants around the world, including economic immigration programs, family sponsorship applications, and business immigration streams.

Starting April 30, 2026, fees for permanent resident applications will increase as part of a routine update. Applications received on or after April 30 will be subject to the new fees.



Learn more: https://t.co/vcuEhPqWgl — IRCC (@CitImmCanada) March 30, 2026

Under the new structure, the Right of Permanent Residence Fee will increase from $575 to $600, representing a $25 increase. Applicants under the Provincial Nominee Program will also see their processing fees rise from $950 to $990.

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Business immigration applicants will pay more as well, with fees rising from $1,810 to $1,895, while family class sponsorship applicants will see their fees increase from $545 to $570.

Other categories will also be affected. Fees for protected persons and humanitarian applicants will increase from $635 to $660, while permit holder applications will rise slightly from $375 to $390.

In addition, Canada has implemented a small increase in its citizenship processing costs. The Right of Citizenship fee rose from $119.75 to $123 beginning March 31, 2026.

Canadian immigration authorities say the fee adjustments are carried out periodically to ensure that the cost of administering immigration programs keeps pace with inflation and operational expenses.

The changes apply to all foreign nationals, meaning Nigerians and applicants from other countries will pay the updated fees if their applications are submitted on or after the effective date. Those who submit their applications before April 30 will still be processed under the current fee structure.

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Canada remains one of the most popular migration destinations for Nigerians due to its economic opportunities, immigration-friendly policies, and multiple pathways to permanent residency.

Programs such as Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Programs continue to attract thousands of Nigerian applicants each year seeking work opportunities, better living standards, and long-term settlement options.

While the latest increase is relatively modest, immigration analysts say the adjustments could still affect the overall cost of relocation for prospective migrants who are already managing expenses such as language tests, credential evaluations, and settlement funds.

Despite the fee hike, Canada is expected to remain a top destination for skilled migrants from Nigeria and other parts of the world.

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