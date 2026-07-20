Moments from Burna Boy and Shakira's FIFA World Cup halftime show that stole the spotlight

Multiple award winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, joined Colombian superstar Shakira and Ugandan dance troupe, Ghetto Kids to deliver a colourful performance during the halftime show of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Burna Boy and Shakira shared warm moments on stage as they performed the tournament's official anthem, Dai Dai.

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They were joined by Ugandan dance troupe Ghetto Kids, who wowed the audience with synchronised choreography alongside the two stars.

The halftime show also featured performances from Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS and IShowSpeed.

Behind the scenes footage captured fans in cheers as Burna Boy made his way onto the stage for the highly anticipated performance.

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Although he opted for a simple outfit, the African Giant, as he is fondly called by fans, stood out amid the vibrant production, thanks in part to his commanding stage presence and towering height.

The performance was a spectacle of colour, with Shakira and the dancers dazzling in bright yellow and pink costumes that created a visually striking contrast throughout the show.

The energetic set captivated the packed stadium as the Ghetto Kids and backup dancers delivered impressive choreography that kept the audience engaged.

Burna Boy and Shakira first performed Dai Dai, the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, during the tournament's opening match in June.

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A few days before the final, both artistes also shared videos and photos of themselves embracing warmly while teasing fans about their preparations for the halftime performance.

Ahead of the final, Burna Boy and Shakira also shared behind the scenes moments with Ugandan dance troupe Ghetto Kids as they rehearsed for the halftime show. In one of the videos, Shakira explained why she was intentional about sharing the global stage with the young dancers.

She stated that she was inspired after watching a viral video of the children dancing with makeshift instruments fashioned from wooden boards, strings, caps and wires despite their difficult circumstances.

"A lot of people asked me why I chose children from the slums to dance with me at the World Cup. Two weeks ago, someone uploaded a video online showing these kids dancing with no professional outfits or props, using wooden boards and strings as guitars, caps and wires as microphones, yet they were partying like they were at Coachella,"

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She added that after learning many of the children were either orphans or came from extremely poor families, she was reminded of her own childhood in a low income neighbourhood in Colombia."I wanted to bring them into this video so they can truly feel what it's like to stand on a global stage.

Beyond Burna Boy and Shakira's appearance, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, American music icon Madonna and South Korean group BTS also thrilled the audience with separate performances during the show.