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Road to 1 Million: Maltina takes nourishment tour to Tomike Adeoye’s alma mater, celebrating 50 years

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 16:37 - 07 May 2026
Maltina takes nourishment tour to Tomike Adeoye’s alma mater
Maltina continues to build momentum on its nationwide Nourishment Tour, reaching another milestone at Maverick College— the alma mater of Brand Ambassador Tomike Adeoye.
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Maltina, in partnership with Tomike, brought the brand’s purpose of nourishment that brings happiness to life through an engaging blend of science, learning, and fun to Ibadan on the 4th of May, 2026.

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The growing impact of the Maltina Nourishment Tour, which has currently reached over 227,000 students across Nigeria through its school tour and pop-up activations. It comes at a defining moment as Maltina celebrates 50 years of nourishing generations, reinforcing its commitment to shaping confident, happy, and well-nourished young minds.

At Maverick College, Ibadan, students participated in hands-on science experiments designed to demonstrate how proper nutrition supports focus and cognitive development. Delivered in partnership with STEM Africa, the session translated classroom theory into practical, real-life understanding—helping students connect what they consume with how they learn, grow, and express themselves daily.

Tomike Adeoye, engaging students with her signature high energy and vibrant personality, encouraged active participation throughout the session. Her presence amplified the experience, making the learning environment both inspiring and accessible, while reinforcing positive nutrition habits among the students.

Through interactive demonstrations, students explored how essential nutrients—including Vitamins A, B, and C, as well as Calcium found in Maltina—play a critical role in supporting their overall development and academic performance.

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Speaking on the continued expansion of the tour, Elohor Olumide-Awe, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, stated:

“The impact we are seeing across schools reflects the power of using STEM engagement to explain the science of nourishment, making learning come alive and easy to understand. Across the different schools we have visited, the level of curiosity and engagement from the students has been remarkable. And as Maltina marks 50 years, initiatives like the Nourishment Tour remain central to our commitment to helping young Nigerians understand the strong link between nourishment, science, and the learning outcomes.”

With increasing participation from schools nationwide, the Maltina Nourishment Tour continues to scale its reach toward the goal of nourishing one million young Nigerians. Schools, educators, parents, and communities are encouraged to be part of this growing movement by registering or nominating their schools via the official platform at maltina.nbplc.com.

As the tour progresses across the country, Maltina, in its 50th Anniversary celebration, remains focused on delivering impactful, experience-driven learning that not only educates but inspires—ensuring that the next generation is equipped with the knowledge and nourishment needed to thrive.

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