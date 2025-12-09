The Best Restaurants In Lagos for Dates This Christmas

The Best Restaurants In Lagos for Dates This Christmas

The Best Restaurants In Lagos for Dates This Christmas

The best restaurants for dates in Lagos this Christmas, offering good vibes, great food, and memorable experiences.

If you’re looking for the perfect spot to share good food, conversation, and a little festive magic with your loved ones or friends, Lagos definitely has no shortage of restaurants. However, you want good food, a relaxed vibe, and a place where you can talk without trying too hard. Add the festive season to the mix, and suddenly you’re scrolling through endless options, unsure which will make the night feel special enough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, we’ve curated five of the city’s best restaurants for dates this Christmas, combining ambience, delicious menus, and just the right touch to make your evening memorable. If it’s a first date, a casual night out, or a festive celebration with someone special, these spots deliver the kind of experiences that you can look forward to. Read Also: Where to Enjoy a Romantic Date in Lagos Under ₦10k

1. Ocean Basket (Victoria Island)

35 Akin Adesola St, Victoria Island If seafood is your love language, Ocean Basket delivers with generous portions and a welcoming atmosphere that feels like sitting down to a Mediterranean family feast. Complimentary bread, sauces, and quality, affordable meals make sharing effortless.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You’ll quickly highlight the relaxed vibe and attentive service, making it easy to enjoy a conversation while diving into expertly prepared dishes from ocean to pan. For couples who value a cosy, friendly space with reliably good seafood, Ocean Basket on Akin Adesola Street is a dependable pick.

2. NOK by Alara (Victoria Island)

12A Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. NOK by Alara brings contemporary African cuisine to a lush, intimate setting. Nestled within a bamboo-framed garden, it’s an artful space that celebrates African flavours and culture, with menu creations by Senegalese-New York chef Pierre Thiam.

You’ll be sure to love the innovative twists on familiar classics, paired with a quiet, elegant atmosphere that makes conversation easy and dining memorable. For couples seeking a refined, culturally immersive date experience, NOK is a standout choice in Lagos. Read Also: 3 Cute Cafés in Lagos That Just Opened and Deserve a Visit

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Elysium (Lekki)

Plot 6, Block, Lagos, NG, 89 Omorinre Johnson Street, Lekki Phase 1. Elysium Lagos offers a fine dining experience with an international menu spanning 16 countries. Located in Lekki, it’s easy to find with ample parking and attentive staff ready to assist. The sit-out option and inviting indoor seating create a comfortable, romantic atmosphere.

One thing to appreciate is the prompt service, diverse menu, and value for money . Ideal for couples looking to explore global flavours while enjoying a polished yet relaxed dining environment, Elysium is a versatile choice for early Christmas dates.

4. Soho Restaurant (Victoria Island)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lagos Continental Hotel, 52b Kofo Abayomi Str. (Located On The 2nd Floor) For a sleek, Asian-inspired evening, Soho Restaurant at the Lagos Continental Hotel offers expertly prepared Chinese cuisine in a stylish, intimate setting. The ambience is chic yet relaxed, making it perfect for a date or special occasion.

The friendly service and quality dishes, from their crispy duck to their authentic dim sum, receive high praise, even if starter portions feel small. Keep in mind that there’s a photo policy requiring a minimum spend (you have to spend a certain amount before you can take pictures), but for those who love good food, attentive service, and a classy spot to impress, Soho delivers a refined Lagos experience.

5. Wakame Restaurant (Ikeja GRA)

122 Joel Ogunnaike Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos. Wakame Asian Kitchen & Grill turns dining into a shared experience with small plates, live cooking displays, and a cosy, inviting lounge. Soft lighting and carefully organised music set the mood for relaxed conversation, while attentive staff ensure every detail is taken care of.

Signature dishes like Biryani consistently impress, and the extensive drinks menu and DJ entertainment add an elevated touch. For couples seeking a warm, visually engaging space with great food and a vibrant yet comfortable vibe, Wakame in Ikeja is a go-to.