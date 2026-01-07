Read It or Watch It First? 9 Books Coming To Screen This Year

These highly anticipated adaptations of bestselling novels and classic literature, arriving in 2026, have us watching closely.

Every year, Hollywood turns to books for its next big idea, and 2026 is no different, with a particularly crowded slate. Studios are leaning harder on proven stories, bestselling novels, and classic texts that already come with loyal readers and built-in expectations.

Some of these adaptations aim for spectacle, others promise emotional depth, and a few are reimaginings that could easily split opinion. Not every book made into a movie always lands, and we have quite a few to prove it. However, a handful stand out for their scale, fan anticipation, creative teams, or cultural weight. In 2026, these are the adaptations we would be watching most closely. Read Also: Iconic Nollywood Movies Turning 10 in 2026

How We Selected These Adaptations

This list highlights standout titles based on the original book's popularity and cultural impact, the creative talent attached to the screen version, confirmed 2026 release plans, and the level of conversation already surrounding each project.



While many books are being adapted into movies in 2026, these are the ones we believe are generating the most curiosity and excitement.

1. The Odyssey by Homer (July 17, 2026)

Christopher Nolan adapts one of the oldest stories ever told: The Odyssey, the ancient Greek epic poem by Homer. The epic follows Odysseus’ decade-long journey home after the Trojan War, filled with monsters, gods, temptation, and loss.

Anticipation is high because of scale alone. It’s Nolan’s first film since Oppenheimer , paired with a stacked cast led by Matt Damon, which signals a mythological spectacle designed for the big screen.

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (March 20, 2026)

Andy Weir’s sci-fi bestseller follows Ryland Grace, a man who wakes up alone on a spaceship with no memory and a mission to save Earth. Along the way, he forms an unexpected bond with an alien that reshapes everything.

I’m eager to see how the book’s science-heavy storytelling and emotional core translate to film, especially with Ryan Gosling starring and Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directing.

3. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (November 20, 2026)

This Hunger Games prequel focuses on Haymitch Abernathy’s experience in the 50th Hunger Games, long before he became Katniss Everdeen’s mentor.

The book’s strong debut and the franchise’s proven box office power (we’ve all heard of the Hunger Games) make this one of 2026’s safest bets. A little more curious to see how Haymitch’s past reshapes the wider Hunger Games mythology.

4. Bridgerton: An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn

Season four of Bridgerton adapts Benedict Bridgerton’s Cinderella-inspired love story, centred on a mysterious woman he meets at a masquerade ball. While the series often takes liberties with its source material, as proven by the past releases, anticipation remains high.

Benedict’s artistic personality and Sophie’s secret past offer fertile ground for romance, drama, and spectacle that fans expect from the franchise. Season 4, part one, would premiere on Netflix on Jan. 29, 2026, with part two on Feb. 26, 2026. Bridgerton Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix

5. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë (Feb. 13, 2026)

Emily Brontë’s 1847 gothic classic returns to the screen under the direction of Emerald Fennell, reimagining the obsessive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw.

With Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi leading the cast, this adaptation promises intensity. Viewers are watching closely to see how Fennell balances romance, cruelty, and emotional chaos.

6. Verity by Colleen Hoover (2 October 2026)

A struggling writer is hired to complete the work of an injured bestselling author, only to uncover disturbing truths hidden in an unfinished manuscript. Verity has long divided readers, which is exactly why my interest is so high. With Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett attached, the film is expected to spark renewed debate and curiosity.

7. His & Hers by Alice Feeney (January 8, 2026)

This psychological thriller centres on a news anchor drawn back to her hometown by a murder case, while a detective suspects she knows more than she’s letting on. Netflix’s adaptation would lean into tension and unreliable perspectives. The appeal lies in its slow-burning mystery and the uneasy dynamic between its two leads.

8. The Seven Dials Mystery by Agatha Christie (January 15, 2026)

Agatha Christie’s lesser-known novel gets a fresh Netflix adaptation, following a group of young socialites drawn into a dangerous conspiracy. Christie adaptations always attract attention, and this one stands out for bringing a 1929 mystery to a modern audience through a limited series format.

9. Frankenstein: The Bride! by Mary Shelley (March 6, 2026)

This loose reimagining draws inspiration from Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein, shifting focus to the female monster as she navigates identity and rebellion in 1930s Chicago. Rather than a faithful retelling, this project promises a bold aesthetic and a fresh perspective, making it one of the riskier but more intriguing adaptations of 2026.