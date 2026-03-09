Advertisement

ISWAP Overruns Military Base, Killing Commanding Officer, Troops

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 13:39 - 09 March 2026
Terrorist Groups continue onslaught on Nigerian Army
ISWAP insurgents stormed a military base in Kukawa, Borno State, killing the commander and several soldiers. The attack raises security concerns in northeastern Nigeria.
Fresh violence has erupted in Borno State, northeastern Nigeria, with Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists overrunning a military base in Kukawa Local Government Area in the early hours of Monday, March 9, 2026.

According to multiple security sources, insurgents launched a coordinated assault on the camp around midnight, overwhelming soldiers stationed at the facility after fierce gun battles.

The attackers are reported to have killed the commanding officer and several other military personnel, leaving the base under their control before troops withdrew. 

A resident in the area told journalists that the gunmen struck from several directions, forcing soldiers to retreat as the camp fell. Military vehicles were set on fire, and the insurgents carted away some arms and ammunition.

Official confirmation of the total number of casualties is still pending, but the death of the base commander has been described as a major loss for the Nigerian Army. 

The attack on Kukawa follows a period of relative respite after Nigerian troops were praised publicly for repelling a previous assault on the same base weeks ago, a rare success in the ongoing fight against insurgent groups in the region. 

Boko Haram, an Islamist militant group that has waged an insurgency in northeastern Nigeria since 2009, has repeatedly targeted military installations, communities, and security convoys across Borno and neighbouring states.

Despite occasional gains by the military, including the killing of dozens of insurgents in recent years, militants continue to mount deadly operations. 

The conflict in Borno has inflicted heavy human and economic costs. Thousands of civilians and security personnel have been killed, while countless others have been displaced. Just days earlier, local officials reported that more than 300 civilians, including women and children, were abducted by militants in parts of the state, highlighting the broader insecurity afflicting the region. 

Nigeria’s military has frequently launched counter‑insurgency efforts under Operation Hadin Kai, sometimes with international support, including reported U.S. personnel assisting in strategic operations. However, the resurgence of attacks, especially on military targets, underscores the group’s continued threat and the substantial challenges facing Nigerian security forces. 

RELATED: Bandits Force Kidnapped NYSC Member to Record Video Message Proving He Is Alive

As of Monday afternoon, official military statements on the Kukawa attack were awaited, with authorities yet to publicly confirm strategic losses or detail plans for a counter‑operation. The latest assault marks one of the deadliest blows against military personnel in the region this year, raising fresh concerns about Boko Haram’s capacity to strike hardened targets.

