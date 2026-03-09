ISWAP Overruns Military Base, Killing Commanding Officer, Troops

ISWAP insurgents stormed a military base in Kukawa, Borno State, killing the commander and several soldiers. The attack raises security concerns in northeastern Nigeria.

Fresh violence has erupted in Borno State, northeastern Nigeria, with Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists overrunning a military base in Kukawa Local Government Area in the early hours of Monday, March 9, 2026.

According to multiple security sources, insurgents launched a coordinated assault on the camp around midnight, overwhelming soldiers stationed at the facility after fierce gun battles.

The attackers are reported to have killed the commanding officer and several other military personnel, leaving the base under their control before troops withdrew.

ISWAP killed Nigerian Lieutenant Colonel Umar Farouq, Commanding Officer in Kukawa alongside some of his troops during the attack, this is the third high-ranking officer killed by ISWAP since the "Burn the Camps" offensive started.



Two ISWAP terrorists were also killed in… https://t.co/ehPnhgdGVW — Brant (@BrantPhilip_) March 9, 2026

A resident in the area told journalists that the gunmen struck from several directions, forcing soldiers to retreat as the camp fell. Military vehicles were set on fire, and the insurgents carted away some arms and ammunition.

Official confirmation of the total number of casualties is still pending, but the death of the base commander has been described as a major loss for the Nigerian Army.

The attack on Kukawa follows a period of relative respite after Nigerian troops were praised publicly for repelling a previous assault on the same base weeks ago, a rare success in the ongoing fight against insurgent groups in the region.

ISWAP released a longer video documenting the simultaneous attacks of March 5 against the four camps of the Nigerian army in Mainok, Jakana, Marte and Konduga, shown in this order, I've trimmed off the parts showing dead Nigerian soldiers, part of the loot captured by the… https://t.co/8L1qdWIcHH pic.twitter.com/jzc5buxQNO — Brant (@BrantPhilip_) March 8, 2026

Boko Haram, an Islamist militant group that has waged an insurgency in northeastern Nigeria since 2009, has repeatedly targeted military installations, communities, and security convoys across Borno and neighbouring states.

Despite occasional gains by the military, including the killing of dozens of insurgents in recent years, militants continue to mount deadly operations.

The conflict in Borno has inflicted heavy human and economic costs. Thousands of civilians and security personnel have been killed, while countless others have been displaced. Just days earlier, local officials reported that more than 300 civilians, including women and children, were abducted by militants in parts of the state, highlighting the broader insecurity afflicting the region.

Nigeria’s military has frequently launched counter‑insurgency efforts under Operation Hadin Kai, sometimes with international support, including reported U.S. personnel assisting in strategic operations. However, the resurgence of attacks, especially on military targets, underscores the group’s continued threat and the substantial challenges facing Nigerian security forces.