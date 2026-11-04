Blow for Barca and Spain: Rodri Ruled Out for a Month

Barcelona midfielder Rodri is set to be sidelined for around four weeks after suffering a hamstring injury to his right leg during yesterday's Champions League match against Aston Villa. The world champion felt muscle discomfort and was substituted at half-time, with tests today confirming the diagnosis. While the Camp Nou outfit have not specified an official recovery timeline for the former Manchester City star, Catalan media report that he will be out of action for approximately a month. Consequently, Rodri will miss not only the crucial top-of-the-table La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid, but also Spain's upcoming fixtures and matches against Villarreal, Sabah, and Deportivo La Coruna.