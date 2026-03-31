8 Best Gift Card Trading Apps in Nigeria (2026): highest rates, fastest payouts

The demand for the best gift card trading app in Nigeria has reached an all-time high in 2026.

As Nigerians continue to receive Amazon, Steam, Google Play, Apple, and Sephora cards, the search for a reliable app to redeem gift cards to Naira has become a top priority for savvy traders. However, with so many options, finding the best platform to trade gift cards with high rates and instant payouts can be a challenge.

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In this updated 2026 ranking, we break down the leading platforms, placing Koyn at No. 1 for its unmatched speed and user experience. Whether you are looking for the best app to sell gift cards in Nigeria or a secure site for high-value transactions, this guide has you covered.

Why Choosing the Right Gift Card Trading App Matters

Before we dive into the list, here’s why it’s crucial to pick the right platform: Speed: Some platforms process trades in minutes, others can take hours.

Rates: Every Naira counts. Higher rates mean more money in your pocket.

Security: Protect your cards and account with verified apps.

User Experience: A clean, intuitive app reduces errors and stress.

Support: 24/7 customer service is key if you run into issues.

Top 8 Gift Card Trading Apps in Nigeria (2026)

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Rank App Name Speed Rates User Experience Best For 1 Koyn Very Fast Very High Excellent Everyone 2 Ridima Fast High Excellent Smooth experience 3 Apexpay Fast High Great Multi-currency users 4 GiftCardsToNaira Fast Good Great Beginners 5 Jophab Fast Good Good Quick trades 6 Prestmit Fast Good Great Multi-asset traders 7 Cardtonic okay Good Good Beginners 8 Nosh Moderate Good Good Backup option

1. Koyn — Best Overall Gift Card App

Koyn is the #1 gift card trading app in Nigeria in 2026. It’s fast, secure, beginner-friendly, and offers some of the highest rates in the market.

Key Features: Super-fast payouts: Most trades complete in under 5 minutes .

High rates across all major cards: Amazon, Apple, Steam, Google Play, Sephora, Visa, Walmart.

Security-first platform: 2FA Authentication, encrypted transactions.

Intuitive app interface: Beginner-friendly, clear dashboard, easy upload process.

24/7 support: Responsive live chat and email.

How to Trade Gift Cards on Koyn (Step-by-Step)

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Download the Koyn app from Google Play or App Store. Sign up and verify your account (email + 2FA). Select the gift card type you want to sell. Enter your card details (code, amount). Confirm the rate you’ll receive in Naira. Submit and receive payment instantly.

Ridima is fast, reliable, and offers a smooth trading experience. It’s a favorite for users who value simplicity + security.

Highlights: Fast payouts (usually within 10–15 minutes).

High rates for popular cards.

Beginner-friendly interface.

Supports multiple gift card types, including Apple, Google Play, and Steam .

Responsive support for quick issue resolution. Best For: Users who want a smooth, hassle-free experience without compromising rates.

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Apexpay is ideal for users who want multi-currency withdrawals along with gift card trading.

Key Features: Accepts Naira, Cedis, and USDT .

Fast processing times for trades.

Competitive rates across all major gift cards.

Secure platform with encrypted transactions. Best For: Users who want flexibility in how they receive their funds.

GiftCardsToNaira (GCN) is widely recognized in Nigeria and Ghana for its accessibility and reliability.

Key Features: Fast and secure transactions.

Beginner-friendly app interface.

Supports a wide range of gift cards.

Transparent payout process. Best For: Beginners looking for a trustworthy, easy-to-use app.

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Jophab focuses on speed and simplicity.

Key Features: Quick trade completion.

Easy-to-navigate platform.

Decent rates across popular card categories. Best For: Quick trades without extra features or complications.

6. Prestmit

Prestmit is multi-asset, combining gift cards, crypto, and airtime in one platform.

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Key Features: Supports multiple digital assets.

Clean interface for seamless trading.

Reliable for users trading both crypto and gift cards. Note: Gift card rates may fluctuate, so it’s not always the highest compared to Koyn.

7. Cardtonic

Cardtonic has been a long-standing player in the Nigerian market.

Features: Beginner-friendly app navigation.

Educational guides for new users.

Good customer support. Best For: Beginners who want instructions while trading.

8. Nosh

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Nosh is a reliable backup option for Android and web users.

Features: Simple trading process.

Supports multiple card types.

Decent rates. Best For: Users looking for a secondary or fallback app.

Conclusion: Why Koyn Is The #1 Choice in 2026

After analyzing speed, rates, security, user experience, and accessibility, Koyn stands out as the best gift card trading app in Nigeria.

Whether you’re a beginner, bulk seller, or multi-asset trader, Koyn delivers fast payouts, high rates , and a stress-free experience.

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Other apps like Ridima, Apexpay, and GiftCardsToNaira are great alternatives, but for speed, reliability, and top rates, Koyn is unmatched.

FAQ — 2026 Gift Card Trading in Nigeria

1. What is the best app to trade gift cards in Nigeria?

Koyn — because of its fast payouts, high rates, and beginner-friendly interface.

2. Which app has the highest gift card rates?

Koyn, Ridima, and Apexpay consistently offer the highest rates across major gift cards.

3. How long does gift card trading take?

Most apps take 5–20 minutes, but Koyn often completes trades in under 5 minutes.

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4. Is it safe to trade gift cards in Nigeria?

Yes — as long as you use trusted apps like Koyn, jophab, Apexpay, Ridima, and GiftCardsToNaira.

5. Which cards are accepted?

Major platforms accept Amazon, Apple, Steam, Google Play, Visa, Walmart, Sephora, PlayStation, Xbox, and more.

6. Can I sell multiple gift cards at once?

Yes — Koyn, jophab, Ridima, and Apexpay allow bulk trades, ideal for businesses or resellers.

7. Are there hidden fees?

No — reputable apps show the exact Naira payout before confirming.

Finally:

If your goal is fast, high-rate payouts, download Koyn now and start trading gift cards safely in Nigeria.

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