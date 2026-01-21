Read These 9 Books If You’re Serious About Leveling Up in 2026

Ready for your 2026 glow-up? These 9 books will help you get yourself together, build confidence, set goals and thrive all year long.

As you channel your “new year, new you” personality and write down all the big and small goals like finally getting financially literate, learning how to drive, actually going to the gym this time, signing up for that culinary class, or maybe launching that side hustle you keep daydreaming about, one underrated way to build new habits, refresh your mindset, and set a solid plan for the year is by reading books that actually help.

Now, before you roll your eyes thinking this is about to be one of those lists full of books that try to trick you into becoming some alpha version of yourself by manipulating everyone around you or repeating affirmations that don’t even sound real…. relax. These are not those fake-deep, pseudo-self-help books that convince you to become a narcissist in the name of “self-improvement.” These books are written by people who have actually been through something, learned from it, and now want to teach you without selling you a dream.

1. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey

Covey’s classic is pretty much the life manual most of us wish we got at age sixteen. Instead of shouting “work harder!” at you, the book shows you how to work smarter by focusing on intentional living. Covey talks about being proactive instead of constantly reacting to life, understanding what really matters to you, setting priorities properly, and building habits that align with your long-term goals.

It’s practical, grounded, and soothing for a book that’s meant to whip you into shape. If you’re tired of feeling scattered, this book helps you reset and create order without making you feel judged or overwhelmed.

2. Finding Your People: The Ultimate Guide to Friendship by Alexandria Hourigan & Sally McManus

Making friends as an adult can feel like trying to join a group chat where everyone already knows the memes. This book breaks down why friendship gets harder the older we get and how you can build meaningful, lasting connections.

It explores communication, vulnerability, shared values, and how to recognise the friendships that nourish you versus the ones that drain you. It’s warm, funny, and genuinely comforting, like two older sisters explaining adulthood in a way that finally makes sense. If strengthening your support system is one of your resolutions this year, this book will serve you well.

3. Women Living Deliciously by Florence Given

Florence Given drags you lovingly but firmly. This book is all about self-worth, boundaries, self-expression, and choosing joy without guilt. She talks about unlearning the need to shrink yourself to be “palatable”, embracing pleasure, and living boldly on your own terms.

It’s colourful and extremely resonant, especially for women who want to step into their power without apology. Reading it feels like having a brutally honest best friend remind you that you’re allowed to take up space and enjoy your life, not just survive it.

4. A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life’s Purpose by Eckhart Tolle

If you’ve been feeling disconnected, overwhelmed, or like you’re constantly performing for the world, this book goes straight to the root of it, which is the ego. Tolle talks about awareness, acceptance, stillness, and how to separate who you really are from what the world expects you to be. It’s deep and introspective, and while it’s not a quick or breezy read, it’s one of those books that shifts your internal dialogue.

By the time you’re done, you begin to see life with a clarity you didn’t even realise you were missing.

5. If Life Is a Game, These Are the Rules by Chérie Carter-Scott

This book is a comforting guide that breaks life down into simple truths. Carter-Scott talks about responsibility, forgiveness, growth, change, acceptance, and how life is essentially a series of lessons that repeat themselves until we learn what they’re meant to teach us.

It’s a gentle reminder that you don’t need to have everything figured out; you just need to be open to learning. It’s especially great for people going through transitions like a new job, a new city, a new season, or anyone feeling lost and unsure where to start.

6. Atomic Habits by James Clear

If your main struggle is consistency, Atomic Habits is your new best friend. James Clear doesn’t just tell you to “fix your habits”; he shows you how to break them down into tiny, manageable steps that actually stick.

He explains why motivation is unreliable, why environment matters more than discipline, and how habit stacking can simplify your entire life. It’s incredibly practical, full of examples you can apply instantly, and it genuinely changes how you think about routines. If you’ve been struggling with starting or maintaining new habits, this one will shift everything.

7. Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert

Big Magic is for anyone who feels creatively blocked, scared, or disconnected from their talents. Gilbert explores creativity as something playful rather than stressful, reminding you that you don’t have to be perfect to be brilliant.

Her writing is warm, encouraging, and reassuring, and she breaks down the fear that usually keeps people from pursuing passion projects. If you’re an artist, writer, designer, or someone rediscovering a forgotten hobby, Big Magic reminds you that creativity should be joyful, not terrifying.

8. Mindset by Carol Dweck

Dweck explains the difference between having a fixed mindset and a growth mindset in a way that is so simple yet so transformative. She talks about how your beliefs about your own abilities affect everything, like work, relationships, and self-esteem.

This book teaches you that talent means nothing without the willingness to grow, and that challenges aren’t threats but opportunities. It’s the book you should reach for if your goal this year is to rebuild confidence, face fears, or push yourself out of your comfort zone.

9. Think Like a Monk by Jay Shetty

In a world obsessed with achievement, wealth, and aesthetics, it’s easy to get caught up in someone else’s definition of happiness. Shetty breaks all that down by explaining how true peace doesn’t come from the external things we chase but from internal clarity.

Drawing from his years living as a monk, he explains how detachment, discipline, and mindfulness can help you thrive even in a chaotic world. The book is divided into three parts: Let Go, Grow, and Serve. They guide you through shedding limiting beliefs, cultivating self-awareness, and using your growth to positively impact others.

Shetty also talks about how many of us are driven by the “Monkey Mind,” which is reactive, stressed, and scattered, and how we can intentionally develop a “Monk Mind” that is calm, focused, and rooted in values we choose for ourselves.

Getting your life together isn’t about waking up at 5 a.m., buying seven planners, or pretending you suddenly love quinoa. It’s about slowly building the kind of life you actually want through one small habit, one mindset shift, and one “aha!” moment at a time.