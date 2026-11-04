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Benfica and Sporting set for potential Futsal Champions League quarter-final showdown

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 13:35 - 04 November 2026
Champions League last-16 and quarter-final draw puts Portuguese giants on a collision course
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Wednesday's UEFA Futsal Champions League draw in Nyon mapped out the European path for Sporting CP and Benfica, setting up the tantalising prospect of a Lisbon derby in the quarter-finals.

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Seeded after winning their respective Main Round Path A groups, both Portuguese sides will play the first leg of their last-16 ties away from home on 23 November.

Reigning European champions Sporting travel to Latvia to face TFK Beitar, while Benfica head to Lithuania to take on Kauno Zalgiris. The second legs are scheduled for 4 December in Lisbon.

Should both sides progress, the cross-town rivals will meet in the quarter-finals, in a repeat of last season's high-stakes clash.

In 2025/26, the two rivals delivered a thrilling contest: the Eagles edged the first leg 4-3, but the Lions fought back with a 7-4 victory at Pavilhão João Rocha to seal their spot in the finals before lifting their third European title against Palma Futsal.

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The 2026/27 Final Four will be staged at the Biel/Bienne Arena in Switzerland. The semi-finals will take place on 7 May 2027, with the third-place play-off and the grand final set for 9 May.

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