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Nigerian Cyclist Bello Muhammad claims world record with self-built 9ft 5in bicycle

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 20:00 - 29 October 2026
Nigerian Cyclist Bello Muhammad claims world record with self-built 9ft 5in bicycle
Nigerian cyclist Bello Muhammad has achieved a Guinness World Record by building and riding a 9ft 5in bicycle without external assistance. Kebbi State officials honored his feat with a official ceremony and a N1 million reward.
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  • Bello Muhammad built the 9ft 5in bicycle himself before he mounted, rode and dismounted it without external assistance.

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  • The Kebbi State Government rewarded the Nigerian cyclist with ₦1 million in recognition of his Guinness World Records achievement.

  • Muhammad’s record has brought international attention to Kebbi State, with officials praising his ingenuity and determination.

Muhammad, who hails from Kebbi State, achieved the feat on September 22, 2026, after building the towering bicycle himself.

The cyclist independently mounted, rode and dismounted the bicycle without external assistance. 

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His accomplishment earned international recognition and was celebrated at the Kebbi State Government Secretariat in Birnin Kebbi, where officials received his Guinness World Records certificate.

Abubakar Kalgo, the patron of the Kebbi State Equity Cyclist Association, presented the certificate to the state government, represented by the Head of Service, Malami Shekare.

Shekare congratulated Muhammad on the achievement and announced a donation of ₦1 million in recognition of his feat. He also praised the cyclist's ingenuity and determination, describing the accomplishment as an example of the potential of young Nigerians when they develop their talents.

The state's Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed-BK, also commended Muhammad for bringing recognition to Kebbi through his achievement. 

Muhammad's record adds to the growing list of Nigerians who have gained international recognition for extraordinary achievements in different fields.

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The achievement has brought attention to the abilities of young people in Kebbi State and renewed calls for greater support for youth talent, innovation and development.

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