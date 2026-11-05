Bellingham strips down for underwear shoot and gets teased by Real Madrid teammates

Militão reveals dressing room showed no mercy following the midfielder's latest modelling gig

Jude Bellingham has stripped down to star in Calvin Klein's latest underwear campaign. The 23-year-old British footballer is the face — and body — of the brand's new line, unveiled in a photoshoot this week.

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Shot in Madrid over the summer by photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch, making his debut with the label, the images see the midfielder follow in the footsteps of high-profile figures such as Justin Bieber, Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Allen White, and Bad Bunny, who have all recently fronted campaigns for the brand.

Inside the Real Madrid dressing room, he couldn't escape some friendly banter, as Éder Militão revealed to TNT Sports: "A lot! Especially me and Vini (Vinícius Júnior), and we told him: 'Bro, you can't be doing that, are you crazy?!' But… it was all in good fun, you know? And he's a great lad who takes the joke well."

Bellingham's modelling venture follows the path of iconic figures such as David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as more recently Ferran Torres. The 41-year-old Portuguese international famously succeeded Beckham as the face of Armani's underwear line in 2010, shortly after swapping Manchester United for Real Madrid. In 2013, the Portuguese star went on to launch his own brand, CR7 Underwear.

Another iconic campaign belonged to Freddie Ljungberg. The Swede became the face of Calvin Klein in 2003 while playing for Arsenal. In 2006, the former Gunners star fronted a global campaign alongside supermodel Natalia Vodianova, with photos taken in New York and displayed across Times Square and leading international magazines.

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Son Heung-min also featured in a Calvin Klein campaign during his time at Tottenham, while few can forget when Italian national team stars Fabio Cannavaro, Andrea Pirlo, and Gennaro Gattuso stripped off for a memorable Dolce & Gabbana shoot in 2006.