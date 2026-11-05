Bellingham bares all for underwear campaign and gets roasted in Real Madrid dressing room

Militão reveals Real Madrid teammates showed no mercy following midfielder's fashion shoot

Jude Bellingham stripped down to his underwear to star in Calvin Klein's latest campaign. At 23 years old, the British footballer fronts—and bares all for—the brand's new line in a photo shoot unveiled this week.

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Captured in Madrid over the summer by photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch in his debut shoot for the brand, the images see Bellingham follow in the footsteps of stars such as Justin Bieber, Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Allen White, and Bad Bunny, who have all recently fronted campaigns for the label.

Inside the Real Madrid dressing room, he couldn't escape some banter, as Éder Militão revealed to TNT Sports: "A lot! Especially me and Vini (Vinícius Júnior), and we told him: 'Come on, you can't be doing that, are you crazy?!' But… it was just good-natured teasing, you know? And he's a lad who takes it in good fun, too."

Calvin Klein's move for Bellingham echoes the paths of other iconic figures, notably David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more recently Ferran Torres. The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar succeeded Beckham as the face of Armani's underwear range in 2010, shortly after trading Manchester United for Real Madrid. Later, in 2013, Ronaldo launched his own label, CR7 Underwear.

Another iconic campaign starred Freddie Ljungberg. The Swede became the face of Calvin Klein in 2003 while playing for Arsenal. In 2006, the former Gunners winger headlined a global campaign alongside supermodel Natalia Vodianova, with photos captured in New York and displayed in Times Square and top international publications.

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Son Heung-min also featured in a Calvin Klein campaign during his time at Tottenham, while back in 2006, key figures from the Italian national squad—including Fabio Cannavaro, Andrea Pirlo, and Gennaro Gattuso—famously stripped down for a Dolce & Gabbana photo shoot.