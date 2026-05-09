'I asked for equity and they said no' — Mr Eazi on why he turned down Afro Nation

A resurfaced clip of Mr Eazi explaining why he declined to perform at Afro Nation in 2019 has reignited debate online about how African artists negotiate their value in the festival economy.

Mr Eazi revealed he rejected Afro Nation 2019 after requesting equity and audience data instead of a regular performance fee.

He argued African artists were undervaluing themselves despite driving the festival’s popularity.

The resurfaced clip has sparked debate online about artist leverage and ownership in Afrobeats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clip originates from a lengthy appearance on the 90s Baby Special podcast, recorded roughly two years ago. In it, Eazi describes watching Afro Nation grow into a dominant festival and feeling early on that artists of his stature were underselling themselves by accepting flat performance fees.

"This is like a festival that is like 80% African," he said. "People are coming to see African artists. I was like, okay, I want equity. I was ready to perform, and then you give me equity in the brand."

Musician and businessman Mr. Eazi

His demands were twofold. Beyond a stake in the company, Eazi asked for access to audience data, the analytics on every artist performing, reasoning that the information would give him the infrastructure to market his own shows independently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If I wanted to do a show, I can say 'hey, Mr Eazi is doing a show,'" he explained. When neither request was met, he walked. "They were like, no one is asking for that. And I was like, okay, then it's gonna be life-changing money, because there's nobody there that does not know Mr Eazi or doesn't know my songs."

He framed the decision against what he considered a strong negotiating position. This was 2019, coming off a Coachella appearance and a run of shows including a Wizkid concert at the O2. "That's why I didn't play at the show," he said plainly.

“Afro Nation wanted to book me, but I told them I didn’t want money like Wizkid, Burna Boy or Davido 😭



I asked for equity (shares in the company) and data/analytics on all the artistes performing because I am a businessman… but they refused 😂”



— Mr Eazi pic.twitter.com/CNJjCtFak9 — carter🌚 (@carter6f) May 8, 2026

The clip has drawn a sharp response online, with a significant portion of commenters arguing that his requests were unrealistic and that his leverage at the time did not justify equity demands. Afro Nation has not issued any public response.

The broader conversation the clip reopens is legitimate. Artists requesting equity in festivals in lieu of, or alongside, performance fees is rare but not without precedent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Eazi at Coachella 2019

In 2015, Beyoncé performed at a private Uber event in exchange for a reported $6 million in equity rather than a flat fee, a stake that grew considerably in value.