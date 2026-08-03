Flora and Aikou emerge as BBNaija S11 Gambits, lose their shot at ₦160m but secure finale spots

Flora and Aikou are BBNaija Season 11's first Gambits, securing finale spots but losing their chance to win the ₦160 million prize.

Flora and Aikou have emerged as BBNaija Season 11's first Gambits after Sunday's public vote.

The pair are guaranteed places in the house until the finale and cannot be evicted.

Their Gambit status means they cannot win the season's ₦160 million grand prize.

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Big Brother Naija Season 11 has its first major twist resolved, with Flora and Aikou emerging as the season's Gambits following a public vote that concluded during Sunday's live eviction show.

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the results, confirming that Flora polled 29.18 per cent of the votes to clinch the female Gambit spot, while Aikou secured the male position with 9.10 per cent. Ricky finished third with 7.30 per cent, while Abi polled 6.07 per cent.

BBNaija Season 11 housemates

By emerging as Gambits, both housemates are guaranteed a place in the house until the grand finale, meaning they cannot be evicted regardless of nominations or public votes for the rest of the season.

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The trade-off is significant. Flora and Aikou are no longer eligible to compete for the season's record-breaking ₦160 million grand prize.

The Gambit reveal came with an additional layer of drama. Housemates had spent the week nominating each other under the impression they were selecting people for possible eviction, only for Biggie to reveal during the live show that the nominations would not result in any evictions at all.

Housemates had spent the week nominating each other under the impression they were selecting people for possible eviction

Instead, the focus shifted entirely to the public vote, which produced Flora and Aikou as the season's first Gambits. No housemate left the house on Sunday, giving all remaining contestants another week in the competition.

Beyond immunity, the Gambits will take on a deeper role inside the house. According to the show's organisers, Flora and Aikou will function as Biggie's agents, carrying out secret tasks and helping shape events behind the scenes while their housemates continue competing for the grand prize.

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Flora Egbedi is a makeup entrepreneur from Delta State known for her confidence and bold personality. She described her relationship status as complicated ahead of entering the house and said her honesty would keep fellow housemates on their toes.

Aikou, 25, is a freelance teacher and web developer from Abuja. He describes himself as calm, outspoken and independent, and entered the house open to finding love despite having little tolerance for dishonesty.