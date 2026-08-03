FG unveils zobo tea, turmegol, five other locally developed herbal medicines for the treatment of cancer, hepatitis B, other diseases

The Federal Government has unveiled seven herbal medicines developed by the Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency for managing cancer, hepatitis B, hypertension and other conditions.

The Federal Government unveiled seven herbal medicines developed by NNMDA for managing cancer, hepatitis B, hypertension and other diseases.

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The products were developed from indigenous medicinal plants using research and standardisation methods.

NNMDA said the medicines target conditions including prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, peptic ulcer disease and high cholesterol.

Experts say further validation and medical guidance remain important, especially for serious diseases like cancer and hepatitis B.

The Federal Government has unveiled seven locally developed herbal medicines produced by the Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA) for the management of conditions including cancer, hepatitis B, hypertension and peptic ulcer disease.

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The products were unveiled by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, during a visit to the agency in Lagos, where he highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting locally developed healthcare solutions.

According to the NNMDA, the herbal medicines were developed from indigenous medicinal plants using scientific research and standardisation processes aimed at improving the quality and safety of traditional medicine products.

The agency said the products were developed to support the management of several health conditions, including prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, peptic ulcer disease, hypertension, high cholesterol and hepatitis B.

Some of the products unveiled include:

Namdavir — developed for the management of Hepatitis B virus

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Namdacid — developed for peptic ulcer disease

Turmegol — developed for the management of prostate, colorectal and ovarian cancers

Namdorol — developed to support the management of high cholesterol and hypertension

Namgor — a natural aphrodisiac

Zobo Tea — developed for hypertension management

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Speaking during the unveiling, NNMDA Director-General Prof. Martins Emeje said the agency was focused on transforming Nigeria’s traditional medicine sector through research, documentation and product development.

He explained that the agency uses scientific methods to improve indigenous remedies, including ensuring proper formulation, dosage and quality control.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology said Nigeria has a large number of medicinal plants that can be explored to develop healthcare solutions and create economic opportunities.

Udeh added that the government would support efforts to commercialise research outcomes from agencies such as NNMDA and strengthen the country’s natural medicine industry.

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The NNMDA said it has developed more than 22 herbal products from indigenous plants since 2023 as part of efforts to promote natural medicine research in Nigeria.

However, the unveiling of the products does not mean they have replaced conventional treatments for serious conditions such as cancer and hepatitis B. Health experts generally emphasise the importance of scientific validation, regulatory approval and medical supervision before herbal products are used for managing major diseases.