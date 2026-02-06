A First Listen Ranking of the Top 5 Songs on Shoday’s ‘Hybrid’

Here are the top 5 songs on Shoday's 'Hybrid' that stand out for their compositional achievement and appeal.

Riding on his breathtaking run of hit singles in 2025, Afrobeats star Shoday has released a new album called ‘Hybrid’. The title suggests a declaration of status as a star whose artistry combines street sensibilities with mainstream pop appeal to create music that meets listeners at their comfort zone.

Released on February 6, 2026, the album packs 14 songs with which Shoday tells a story of his relentless pursuit of success, desire for love, and celebration of his earned spot in the spotlight.

After a first, there are several strong singles on this ambitious project where he maximises his chances of scoring the hit songs needed to mark the moment and extend his run.



Here are the top 5 songs that stood out for their compositional achievement and appeal.

Paparazzi featuring FOLA

From all indications, a Shoday and FOLA collaboration was sure to deliver an earworm, and that’s exactly what they achieved with the chest-thumping ‘Paparazzi’. Shoday deployed his street-spiced melodies, which combined well with FOLA R&B-shaped vocals over easy Afropop production to promise a love that comes with a good time.

Joy

‘Joy’ is proof of Shoday’s intention to showcase his ability to cater to mainstream pop audience as much as he moves the street. The bouncy production, melodic punchy flows, notable English lyrics, and gospel-inspired chorus combined to create an infectious declaration of the joy only a damsel can offer.

Postcode

Producer Ragee goes heavy on the drums, and Shoday meets him halfway on this song that caters to this street pop single that lavishly flaunts his mastery of scoring records that can spark TikTok trends. The heavy kick, gritty flow, catchy delivery, quotables, and high energy make this a party jam with hit potential.

Bad & Bougee feat Taves

Shoday and Taves combine seamlessly for this Wademix-produced sensual jam. Shoday has a word for the drop-dead gorgeous ladies, and he expresses his thought in true Yoruba demon fashion as he alludes to the famous Yoruba home video character Sikiratu Sindodo while Taves rolls out the superlative as he refers to Yoruba folklore, all while both deploring sensual melodies.

Sober