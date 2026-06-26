Baobab Microfinance Bank leads menstrual hygiene intervention in Ilorin schools

In Nigeria, period poverty is silently pushing girls out of classrooms every single month. Baobab Microfinance Bank just made a move to change that narrative, starting in Ilorin.

Let's be honest: menstrual health is still a topic many people would rather avoid. But for adolescent girls in low-income communities across Nigeria, avoiding the conversation is a luxury they cannot afford.

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Every month, the inability to access basic sanitary products forces thousands of schoolgirls to stay home, fall behind, and in far too many cases, eventually drop out. It is a crisis hiding in plain sight, and Baobab Microfinance Bank has decided to confront it head-on.

The Bank has completed Phase One of its Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Project in Ilorin, Kwara State, distributing 500 reusable sanitary pads to schoolgirls at a carefully selected beneficiary school. But this was not a tokenistic corporate gesture. The design of the intervention, who they partnered with, what products they chose, and how they identified the right school, tells you everything about the seriousness of the commitment.

Baobab did not walk into Ilorin cold. The Bank partnered with Sisters of Jannah (SOJ), a grassroots organisation with established trust and deep roots within the local community. It was SOJ's on-the-ground knowledge that made it possible to identify the school where girls were most in need, not just any school, but the right one. That distinction matters enormously when the goal is genuine impact rather than good optics.

The Bank partnered with Sisters of Jannah (SOJ), a grassroots organisation with established trust and deep roots within the local community.

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The reusable sanitary pads were sourced from Sana Pads, a female-owned enterprise based in Kano that has built its entire business around sustainable menstrual health solutions for Nigerian women and girls. The decision to use reusable pads is also significant: unlike disposable alternatives, reusable products provide reliable protection for months, dramatically reducing the long-term cost burden on families who are already stretched thin.

Mistura Afolabi of Sisters of Jannah captured the spirit of the partnership: "Our work within this community has shown us the daily realities many girls face due to a lack of access to menstrual hygiene products. We are proud to have partnered with Baobab Microfinance Bank on this important intervention. Through this collaboration, we ensured that support reached the girls who needed it most. This is how meaningful and lasting change begins."

Joy Micheal-Oti, Chief Business Development Officer of Baobab Microfinance Bank Nigeria, was direct about the Bank's ambitions beyond Kwara State: "At Baobab Microfinance Bank, we believe that every girl deserves the opportunity to learn without interruption. Menstrual health is not a privilege; it is a basic right. This intervention in Ilorin marks the beginning of a broader commitment to addressing period poverty across Nigeria. We are determined to scale this initiative to multiple states and ensure that no girl's education is disrupted because of a lack of access to menstrual products."

Numbers tell part of the story. Five hundred girls. Two schools. One city. Phase One done. But Barisi Samuels, Social Performance Manager at Baobab Microfinance Bank Nigeria, pointed to something the numbers cannot fully capture: "Executing this project reinforced why this work matters so deeply. Beyond the distribution of sanitary pads, we delivered something even more important: dignity, confidence, and reassurance to these girls that they are seen, valued, and supported. I am proud of what we achieved alongside Sisters of Jannah, Sana Pads and enthusiastic about the future of this initiative."

Dignity. That is the word that cuts through everything else. Period poverty does not just create a hygiene problem; it creates shame. And shame, left unaddressed, is what ultimately drives girls away from school. What happened in Ilorin was a direct pushback against that.

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Baobab Microfinance Bank operates 38 branches across 16 Nigerian states. That network is not just a business asset; it is a distribution backbone for a programme that has the potential to reach communities far beyond Kwara. Phase Two details, including target states and additional beneficiary schools, are yet to be announced, but the groundwork has been laid.

If the first phase is a reliable indicator, the girls who will benefit from what comes next will be sitting in class, focused, and no longer forced to choose between their education and their health.