Through Luno's Tokenised Stocks, Nigerians can gain exposure to more than 60 global stocks and ETFs directly from the Luno app

Through Luno's Tokenised Stocks, Nigerians can gain exposure to more than 60 global stocks and ETFs directly from the Luno app

Luno Tokenised Stocks: If global brands were a World Cup team, who makes your starting XI?

Every World Cup comes with endless debates about who deserves a place in the starting XI.

Fans argue about everything. Who should wear the captain's armband? Which superstar doesn't deserve the hype? Who's the first name on the team sheet?

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But what if the players weren't footballers? What if they were some of the world's biggest companies?

Apple. Amazon. Microsoft. NVIDIA. Tesla. It sounds like a fun thought experiment, but it's also surprisingly relevant.

For years, investing in global companies like these felt out of reach for many Nigerians. Accessing international stocks often meant navigating foreign brokerage accounts, international transfers, and complex paperwork.

Today, that's beginning to change. Through Luno's Tokenised Stocks, Nigerians can gain exposure to more than 60 global stocks and ETFs directly from the Luno app, making it easier to access some of the companies shaping the global economy.

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Each Luno tokenised stock is backed by the corresponding underlying share through regulated custody arrangements with global partners, including Kraken’s xStocks and Backed Finance.

What Are Luno's Tokenised Stocks?

Think about the brands you interact with every day. You might use an iPhone, search on Google, stream on Netflix, shop on Amazon or use Microsoft products at work.

Luno’s Tokenised Stocks give users access to invest in more than 60 of these kinds of global brands. Investors can start small through fractional ownership, meaning they don't need to buy a whole share to get started. Tokenised Stocks also offer 24/5 access, allowing users to invest on their own schedule.

Now that we’ve covered that, let’s build our squad.

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Luno’s Tokenised Stocks give users access to invest in more than 60 of these kinds of global brands

Goalkeeper: Microsoft

Every great team needs a safe pair of hands. Microsoft may not always dominate the headlines, but from Office tools to cloud services, it's one of the most dependable companies in the world.

Right Back: Amazon

Modern full-backs need stamina. Amazon earns its place because it's everywhere – e-commerce, cloud computing, streaming and logistics. It covers an incredible amount of ground and always finds a way to influence the game.

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Centre Back: Alphabet (Google)

The organiser. Search, Maps, Android, Gmail and YouTube have made Google an essential part of everyday life. Every defence needs someone who can see the whole pitch and keep things organised.

Centre Back: Berkshire Hathaway

Every squad needs experience. Berkshire Hathaway has built its reputation on patience, discipline and long-term thinking. Not flashy, but highly respected.

Defensive Midfielder: NVIDIA

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If football had an engine-room position, NVIDIA would own it. The company sits at the centre of the global AI boom, powering many of the technologies driving today's artificial intelligence revolution.

Central Midfielder: Apple (Captain)

Every team needs a captain. Apple’s influence stretches across technology, entertainment and consumer culture. Few companies enjoy the level of loyalty and global recognition Apple has built over the years.

Attacking Midfielder: Meta

Creative players divide opinion. Meta earns the number 10 role because of its ability to shape how billions of people communicate through Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

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Left Wing: Netflix

Football needs entertainers. Netflix transformed how people consume content and became one of the defining brands of the streaming era.

Right Wing: Tesla

No company sparks more debate. Whether you see it as a pioneer or a disruptor, Tesla changed the conversation around electric vehicles and clean energy.

Striker: Coca-Cola

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Some players don't need flashy stats to prove their value. Coca-Cola earns its place up front for sheer staying power – more than a century in the game and still a household name on every continent.

Super Sub: Broadcom

Every tournament has a breakout star. Broadcom’s growing role in powering the AI revolution has turned it into one of the most talked-about names in tech, making it the perfect game-changing substitute.

Through Luno’s Tokenised Stocks, they're companies Nigerians can now gain exposure to through a platform they already know and trust

So, Who Makes Your Team?

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The fun part is that everyone's starting XI will look different. Maybe you’d swap Tesla for Samsung. Maybe Disney deserves a place for its global reach. Maybe you'd build an entire team around AI companies.

But that's also what makes this conversation interesting.

These aren't just global brands Nigerians know and use. Through Luno’s Tokenised Stocks, they're companies Nigerians can now gain exposure to through a platform they already know and trust. So while football fans continue arguing about who deserves a place in the starting XI, another question might be worth asking:

If these companies are already shaping the world around you, which ones would make your portfolio?

Download the Luno app on the App Store or Google Play today to get started. Happy investing.

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About Luno

Luno is a global cryptocurrency investment platform that makes it easy to buy, store and learn about digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Founded in 2013, Luno serves millions of customers across Africa, Asia and Europe. With a focus on safety, simplicity and education, Luno is helping build a more inclusive financial system while expanding access to innovative investment opportunities, including Tokenised Stocks.