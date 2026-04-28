Baobab Microfinance Bank deepens social impact with launch of women-focused rehabilitation hub

For Baobab, this is more than a CSR checkbox; it is a deliberate extension of its inclusion agenda beyond financial services.

In a move that underscores the evolving role of financial institutions in Nigeria’s development landscape, Baobab Microfinance Bank has strengthened its corporate social responsibility footprint through a strategic partnership with the Compassionate Care Recovery Initiative (CCRI), leading to the launch of Deborah’s Haven, a dedicated rehabilitation and reintegration centre for women.

The initiative responds to a critical but often overlooked challenge: the growing number of women affected by substance dependency, many of whom face stigma, social exclusion, and limited access to structured recovery systems. Deborah’s Haven is designed to bridge that gap by offering a safe, supportive environment where recovery is paired with empowerment and reintegration.

For Baobab, this is more than a CSR checkbox; it is a deliberate extension of its inclusion agenda beyond financial services. By addressing social barriers that hinder economic participation, the bank is positioning itself as a catalyst for broader, more sustainable development.

Speaking at the commissioning, Board Member and Director, Eneni Oduwole, framed the initiative within the institution’s broader philosophy. “At Baobab Microfinance Bank Nigeria, we often speak about our Triple P commitment, People, Planet, and Profit. Deborah’s Haven is a living expression of that commitment. Our belief that everyone deserves a second chance is not just philosophical; it shapes how we invest, operate, and engage with society.”

For Baobab, this is more than a CSR checkbox; it is a deliberate extension of its inclusion agenda beyond financial services

At its core, Deborah’s Haven adopts a holistic approach to recovery. Beyond rehabilitation, beneficiaries will have access to psychosocial support, vocational training, and structured reintegration pathways, critical elements that enable long-term independence and reduce the risk of relapse.

Chief Executive Officer Eric Ntumba highlighted the economic rationale behind the initiative. “True economic growth is only possible when no one is left behind. By investing in women at a vulnerable stage, we are not only transforming individual lives, but we are also strengthening families, communities, and ultimately, the economy.”

This perspective aligns with growing evidence that social investments, particularly those targeting women, generate significant multiplier effects across households and local economies.

From the partner’s standpoint, the collaboration represents a major step forward in tackling substance abuse through collective action. Dr Dokun Adedeji, CEO of CCRI, emphasised the importance of corporate involvement in social interventions.

“Recovery is not a journey anyone should walk alone. With Baobab’s support, we can provide not just care but a clear pathway for women to rediscover their strength and reintegrate into society with renewed purpose. Partnerships like this are essential in curbing the spread of substance abuse and its wider social impact.”

As Deborah’s Haven opens its doors, it stands as more than a facility; it is a symbol of second chances and a practical demonstration of how financial institutions can drive inclusive development.

For Baobab Microfinance Bank, the message is clear: sustainable finance must go hand in hand with social impact. And in empowering vulnerable women, the bank is investing not just in recovery but in Nigeria’s future.