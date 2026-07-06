Ballet or torture? Video of young girls crying during intense ballet training sparks heated reactions online

Young girls crying during an intense ballet stretching session have sparked mixed reactions online, with Nigerians debating whether the training is necessary for elite performance or simply too extreme for children.

A viral video of young girls crying during a ballet stretching session has sparked widespread debate on social media.

Many Nigerians condemned the training, with some calling it abusive and demanding legal action against those involved.

Others defended the session, arguing that elite sports often involve difficult training that may look harsh but is normal when done safely.

Experts note that while ballet improves discipline, coordination and confidence, improper or excessive training can increase the risk of injuries to growing children.

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A video showing a group of young girls undergoing an intense ballet stretching session has gone viral on social media, leaving many Nigerians divided over whether the training is discipline or simply too extreme.

In the now-trending clip, the children was seen crying as an instructor stretched their legs and bodies during what appears to be a flexibility training session. The emotional scenes quickly sparked debates, with many questioning whether such methods are appropriate for children.

Video of young girls undergoing intense ballet training draws attention online pic.twitter.com/ptDRe6fMnO — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 5, 2026

Some Nigerians argued that the training looked abusive and called for authorities to investigate those behind it.

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One social media user wrote:

"If I were a parent and see this video online, I am arresting whoever was in charge and taking legal steps; It's one thing to train, but turning a kid's tears to content is unacceptable."

Another said: "What kind of wicked training is this. These kids pelvis are still developing, before they will have dislocation in the name of ballet. See the face of the woman sef."

Others questioned why children were being subjected to such physically demanding routines.

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One comment read: "Every country is working hard to push their younger generation to tech or another department for them to succeed see wetin this one dey do."

Another simply asked: "What kind of nonsense is this? Is this even professional?"

Some also demanded action from the authorities.

"I strongly condemn this. I hope the appropriate agency apprehend those behind this."

However, not everyone agreed that the training was abusive. Some defended the practice, saying elite sports often involve difficult and uncomfortable training sessions that may look shocking to outsiders.

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One user commented: "Na because dem show una. If one of becomes a star and shows you this throwback video of how she take do am, you go say 'wow wow wow, incredible.' If athletes show you BTS ehn."

Another added: "Every elite sport looks extreme from the outside. The real question is whether it's being done safely."

The debate has also reignited conversations about the physical demands of ballet, especially for children.

Medical experts warn that while ballet builds immense discipline and confidence, excessive force during flexibility routines can permanently damage young hips and ankles.

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Experts generally agree that ballet offers several benefits for young dancers. It helps improve memory, concentration, coordination and discipline, while also encouraging confidence, self-control and social interaction through group classes.

At the same time, ballet is one of the most physically demanding forms of dance. Repeated stretching, turnout movements and high-impact routines can place significant stress on the hips, knees and ankles. Sports medicine experts have long warned that improper training techniques, excessive force or pushing beyond a child's physical limits may increase the risk of injuries, particularly while the body is still developing.

For many people watching the viral video, the biggest concern isn't whether ballet is beneficial, but whether the children were being trained in a safe, age-appropriate and professionally supervised manner.