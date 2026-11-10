Babcock student survives suicide attempt after roommate's intervention

An unidentified student of Babcock University has been rescued after a suicide attempt at one of the institution’s student hostels.

Babcock University confirms the student is alive and responding positively to treatment at its teaching hospital after reports of his death circulated online.

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The student's roommate sustained injuries while trying to prevent him from jumping from the three-storey hostel building but has since been treated and discharged.

Babcock University says the student's parents are on campus as the institution investigates the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Videos that circulated on Monday, November 9, 2026, captured the tense moment the student attempted to jump from a window of the three-storey hostel building. His roommate, however, held on to him and struggled to pull him back in a desperate attempt to stop him from falling.

The intervention of his roommates eventually brought the situation under control and prevented what could have been a tragic outcome.

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Babcock University has since confirmed that the student is alive and receiving medical attention at its teaching hospital, dismissing reports that he had died.

In an official statement, the university disclosed that the student and one of his rescuers sustained injuries during the incident. Both were immediately taken for medical attention, while the rescuer has since been treated and discharged.

The institution also confirmed that the student's parents had been contacted and were on campus to support him as he receives treatment.

Babcock University commended the roommates for their prompt intervention, which it said prevented a potentially tragic outcome.

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The university also said it had commenced an investigation to establish the immediate and underlying circumstances surrounding the incident and determine measures to prevent a recurrence.

Beyond medical treatment, the institution pledged to provide the student with the necessary support and guidance to facilitate his recovery.