Ayra Starr Says She’s Ready To Release Her Album in 2026

Ayra Starr's highly-anticipated album is finished and could arrive this year.

Ayra Starr has sparked a whirlwind of anticipation across the global music landscape. Following her meteoric rise, the Mavin Records superstar and Roc Nation signee, has stirred excitement among fans by hinting at her forthcoming project.

Featured in Spotify's "Our Frequency" zine issue 033 , the ‘Celestial Being’ shared insights into her personal and professional aspirations, including a tease that her next album could land in 2026. This disclosure emerged within Spotify's platform dedicated to celebrating Black artists and their creative narratives, with the recent edition spotlighting Starr's journey of growth and artistic evolution.

In the most poetic way, Ayra is a Starr 💫



There’s a celestial confidence that precedes this Sabi Girl born in Benin and raised in Lagos — here to show the world what global stardom can look like for the next generation 🌍



This is @ayrastarr for @OurFrequency Zine



📸:… pic.twitter.com/zgGlay0x3y — Spotify (@Spotify) January 21, 2026

Spotify's "Our Frequency" initiative offers artists a space to reveal intimate details about their lives and craft. In the Spotify feature, Ayra Starr reflected on her formative years and how diverse environments shaped her distinctive sound and personality. The 23-year-old drew interesting parallels between cultures, noting that , “Growing up in Benin and Nigeria, it was two different vibes.” She likened the energy of Nigeria's commercial hub to a global city: “Lagos is almost like New York.”

Ayra Starr for Spotify Frequency zine issue 033

In stark contrast, the 2026 Grammy nominee described her experience in the Benin Republic: “Benin Republic has more like a beach vibe. Everywhere is, like, calm. Everybody is quiet, so I can't put it into, like, a few words. It's made me who I am.” It was within this context of personal evolution that Ayra Starr dropped the major album news, offering insight into her 2026 goals: “In 2026, I'm looking forward to learning how to cook more known Nigerian food, and my album, Amen.”

Where genre draws lines, a creative like Ayra Starr moves freely, creating her own space. From writing songs to online essays, honesty and self-expression are where she flows effortlessly ✨@ayrastarr #FrequencyZine pic.twitter.com/1FPjxeG7zP — Frequency (@OurFrequency) January 21, 2026

This deliberate pacing suggests a strategic shift towards quality control following her management deal with Roc Nation in July 2025, which handles her global brand strategy and touring

The Bigger Picture

Ayra Starr for Spotify Frequency zine issue 033

This tease follows Starr's impressive trajectory in recent years. After the triumph of her 2024 album The Year I Turned 21, which delved into themes of coming-of-age and self-realisation, she has sustained her momentum with releases such as her 2025 summer smash “Hot Body” garnering over 35 million streams, and “Who's Dat Girl” featuring Rema, garnering over 30 million Spotify streams.

Her international collaborations and steady chart dominance have cemented her status as a pivotal force in the Afrobeats surge. As of January 2026, the two-time Grammy nominee holds the title of the most-streamed female artist on Spotify in Nigeria , surpassing peers with her fusion of pop, R&B, and Afro elements. The buzz around a 2026 release coincides with Afrobeats' expanding global footprint as Nigerian music continues to transcend cultural boundaries.

Ayra Starr’s Artistry

Ayra Starr is the number one most streamed female musician in Nigeria on Spotify (Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ayra Starr's artistry is characterised by her youthful energy, vocal prowess, and ability to fuse genres seamlessly. She has released two studio albums to date. Her debut album, 19 & Dangerous, arrived in 2021 and was later expanded with a deluxe edition in 2022.

This album introduced her signature sound, blending Afrobeats with pop elements, and featured breakout singles like "Bloody Samaritan." It was a commercial success, as the project surpassed 930 million streams on Spotify across the original and deluxe, maintaining its position as one of the most-streamed albums by a female African artist.

Her debut spawned the global smash 'Rush', which was certified Diamond in France and earned a Grammy nomination or Best African Music Performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in 2024. This was a historic moment, as it was the inaugural year for this specific category, and Ayra Starr was the youngest Nigerian female artist ever to be nominated. It established her as the first solo female artist to top the TurnTable Top 50.

Ayra Starr

Her sophomore effort The Year I Turned 21 (2024) was also a monumental success. It became the first album by a female Nigerian artist to debut on the US Billboard 200 (at No. 195) and the UK Official Albums Chart (at No. 80). By late 2025, it was confirmed as the first album by a female Nigerian artist to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Overall, her catalogue has propelled her to over 3.3 billion total streams across all credits on Spotify as of early 2026. With 18 million monthly listeners, the Celestial Being has continued to be a dominant force commercially. Her consistent chart performance, awards nominations, and global appeal underscore her as a force in modern music.

