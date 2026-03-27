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MOBO Awards 2026: Olivia Dean, Ayra Starr, Wizkid among biggest winners. Full list

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 08:08 - 27 March 2026
Olivia Dean swept three awards while Ayra Starr and Wizkid represented Nigeria at the 2026 MOBO Awards held at Co-op Live in Manchester on March 26th.
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The 2026 MOBO Awards took place on Thursday, March 26th, at Co-op Live in Manchester, marking the first time in the ceremony's history that Manchester has hosted the event. The ceremony kicked off at 8:00 PM GMT and was livestreamed on the Amazon Music UK channel on Twitch. The evening was co-hosted by global hip-hop icon Eve and comedian and broadcaster Eddie Kadi.

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The night also marked the 30th anniversary of the MOBO Organisation, making it one of the most significant ceremonies in the awards' history. Performances on the night included Olivia Dean, FLO, Tiwa Savage, and a special MOBO Salutes: Grime 25 medley featuring Wiley, Chip, Scorcher, D Double E and Nolay, curated by DJ Target.

How The Night Went:  Major winners and snubs

Olivia Dean was undeniably the story of the night. Three major awards, including Best Female Act, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year, made her the most decorated artist of the evening. Her presence throughout the night confirmed her as one of the most significant British artists of the moment.

It was a solid night for Nigeria, as well. Ayra Starr claimed Best International Act, a category that has grown increasingly competitive as African artists command more global attention. Wizkid added another Best African Music Act to his collection. Tiwa Savage performed on the night, adding a live presence to go alongside the award wins for her compatriots.

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Little Simz walked away empty-handed despite leading the nominations alongside Olivia Dean and Jim Legxacy. For an artist of her critical standing and cultural influence, leaving without a single award will raise eyebrows. Tyla, who had been nominated in multiple categories, also did not feature among the winners, a surprise given her recent global momentum.

Slick Rick receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award and Pharrell Williams being honoured with the Global Songwriter Award gave the night its cultural weight beyond the competitive categories. Both felt well-earned and well-timed for an anniversary edition.

Here is the full list of winners:

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Best Male Act — Jim Legxacy

Best Female Act — Olivia Dean

Album of the Year — Olivia Dean, The Art of Loving

Song of the Year — Olivia Dean, Man I Need

Best Newcomer — DC3

Video of the Year — Raye, Where Is My Husband! (Directed by The Reids)

Best R&B/Soul Act — FLO

Best Alternative Music Act — Nova Twins

Best Grime Act — Chip

Best Hip Hop Act — Central Cee

Best Drill Act — Twin S

Best International Act — Ayra Starr

Best Media Personality — Niko Omilana

Best Performance in a TV Show/Film — Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best African Music Act — Wizkid

Best Caribbean Music Act — Vybz Kartel

Best Jazz Act — Ezra Collective

Best Electronic/Dance Act — Sherelle

Best Gospel Act — DC3

Best Producer — P2J

Special Honours

MOBO Global Songwriter Award — Pharrell Williams

MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award — Slick Rick

Read Next: Davido says he's now focusing on African music and culture after enjoying global success

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