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MOBO Awards 2026: Olivia Dean, Ayra Starr, Wizkid among biggest winners. Full list
The 2026 MOBO Awards took place on Thursday, March 26th, at Co-op Live in Manchester, marking the first time in the ceremony's history that Manchester has hosted the event. The ceremony kicked off at 8:00 PM GMT and was livestreamed on the Amazon Music UK channel on Twitch. The evening was co-hosted by global hip-hop icon Eve and comedian and broadcaster Eddie Kadi.
The night also marked the 30th anniversary of the MOBO Organisation, making it one of the most significant ceremonies in the awards' history. Performances on the night included Olivia Dean, FLO, Tiwa Savage, and a special MOBO Salutes: Grime 25 medley featuring Wiley, Chip, Scorcher, D Double E and Nolay, curated by DJ Target.
How The Night Went: Major winners and snubs
Olivia Dean was undeniably the story of the night. Three major awards, including Best Female Act, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year, made her the most decorated artist of the evening. Her presence throughout the night confirmed her as one of the most significant British artists of the moment.
It was a solid night for Nigeria, as well. Ayra Starr claimed Best International Act, a category that has grown increasingly competitive as African artists command more global attention. Wizkid added another Best African Music Act to his collection. Tiwa Savage performed on the night, adding a live presence to go alongside the award wins for her compatriots.
Tiwa Savage performs a preview of her unreleased song “Energy” at the 2026 #MOBOAwards. pic.twitter.com/dkOMJA7nKQ— 𝗧𝗶𝘄𝗮 Savage World⚔️ (@savagesourcee) March 26, 2026
Little Simz walked away empty-handed despite leading the nominations alongside Olivia Dean and Jim Legxacy. For an artist of her critical standing and cultural influence, leaving without a single award will raise eyebrows. Tyla, who had been nominated in multiple categories, also did not feature among the winners, a surprise given her recent global momentum.
Olivia Dean wins BEST FEMALE ACT at the MOBO Awards 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/HptBU388nx— GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) March 26, 2026
Slick Rick receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award and Pharrell Williams being honoured with the Global Songwriter Award gave the night its cultural weight beyond the competitive categories. Both felt well-earned and well-timed for an anniversary edition.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Male Act — Jim Legxacy
Best Female Act — Olivia Dean
Album of the Year — Olivia Dean, The Art of Loving
Song of the Year — Olivia Dean, Man I Need
Best Newcomer — DC3
Video of the Year — Raye, Where Is My Husband! (Directed by The Reids)
Best R&B/Soul Act — FLO
Best Alternative Music Act — Nova Twins
Best Grime Act — Chip
Best Hip Hop Act — Central Cee
Best Drill Act — Twin S
Best International Act — Ayra Starr
Best Media Personality — Niko Omilana
Best Performance in a TV Show/Film — Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Best African Music Act — Wizkid
Best Caribbean Music Act — Vybz Kartel
Best Jazz Act — Ezra Collective
Best Electronic/Dance Act — Sherelle
Best Gospel Act — DC3
Best Producer — P2J
Special Honours
MOBO Global Songwriter Award — Pharrell Williams
MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award — Slick Rick