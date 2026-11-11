Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr will perform at America's biggest music festival Coachella

Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayra Starr is officially joining the Coachella 2027 lineup, set to perform on April 11 and 18. Sharing the Sunday roster with headliner SZA, the booking marks another massive international milestone for the two-time Grammy-nominated artist.

Ayra Starr will perform at the Coachella 2027 festival, joining global stars like Madonna, Dua Lipa, and SZA.

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The Nigerian singer is scheduled to perform on April 11 and April 18, sharing the Sunday roster with headliner SZA.

The booking is another major milestone following her two Grammy nominations and the recent release of her third album, Starrgirl.

As the song goes, "Sabi girl no dey too like talk"—she lets her massive career moves do the talking instead. Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayra Starr is officially heading to the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The festival announced its performers on Tuesday, November 10. Ayra Starr will take the stage on Sunday, April 11, and Sunday, April 18, sharing the day's roster with headliner SZA.

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The iconic festival spans two back-to-back weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

While Dua Lipa and Tame Impala will headline Friday and Saturday, and Madonna is scheduled for a special appearance in the Dance Tent, Ayra Starr’s inclusion on the Sunday bill places her alongside some of the biggest names in music today.

Coachella 2027 festival lineup

The Coachella booking is another major milestone for an artist whose career has quickly expanded from the Nigerian music scene to the global stage.

With this booking, Ayra Starr becomes the latest Nigerian star to secure a spot at Coachella, joining the likes of Seun Kuti, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, CKay, Tems, Wizkid, Rema, DJ Spinall and Davido, who have performed at the festival in previous years.

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Born in Cotonou, Benin Republic, Ayra Starr broke out in 2021 after signing with Don Jazzy's Mavin Records. Her self-titled debut EP introduced her unique blend of Afropop and R&B, and her debut album, 19 & Dangerous, cemented her as a standout voice in African music.

Her reach expanded significantly with the 2022 release of the global hit "Rush", which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance. She picked up a second Grammy nomination in 2026 for "Gimme Dat", her successful collaboration with Wizkid.

Since then, she has continued to build her international presence through high-profile performances and a growing influence in fashion. Her third studio album, Starrgirl, released in August 2026, marks the latest chapter in her rapid rise.

Performing at Coachella offers Ayra Starr a massive platform to share her catalogue with a new international audience, further boosting the global visibility of Afrobeats.

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