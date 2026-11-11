From humble beginnings to Nollywood stardom: Funke Akindele shares her journey at CANEX WKND 2026

Nigerian actress, filmmaker and producer Funke Akindele reflected on her humble beginnings, the discipline that shaped her upbringing and the importance of originality in building a successful creative career during a fireside chat at Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) WKND 2026 in Lagos.

Speaking during a conversation moderated by media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, the award-winning filmmaker shared personal experiences from her journey in Nigeria's entertainment industry, highlighting the influence of family, hard work and her willingness to explore unconventional approaches to promoting her productions.

Akindele, widely recognised for her portrayal of Jenifa and her contributions to Nollywood, recalled the influence of her mother, whose strict, almost military approach to discipline and work helped shape her sense of responsibility and determination from an early age. She reflected on how the values instilled in her during childhood became an important foundation for navigating the demands of the entertainment industry.

Her account offered a personal perspective on the years of effort and persistence behind her professional achievements, particularly the discipline required to pursue creative ambitions and build a lasting career in a competitive industry.

Turning to her creative philosophy, Akindele emphasised the importance of developing original ideas while remaining open to learning from the work and experiences of others. “I don't believe in copying, I believe in inspiration,” she said, highlighting her belief in maintaining an individual creative identity rather than simply reproducing the ideas of other artists.

The conversation also explored her approach to film promotion, particularly her early decision to use digital content to generate interest in her productions and connect directly with audiences.

Akindele recalled facing criticism when she began creating promotional content for her films, at a time when the approach was not widely embraced by others in the industry. Despite the initial reactions, she continued experimenting with the strategy, which she observed subsequently gaining wider acceptance. “I started doing content to promote my films, and people laughed at me until everyone started using the same thing,” she recalled.

Her experience offered an example of how filmmakers can use creativity beyond the production process itself, particularly in developing promotional strategies that respond to changing audience habits and the growing influence of digital platforms.

Akindele also spoke about the emotional pressures of her work, acknowledging moments of frustration while reflecting on the personal demands of managing creative responsibilities. Her reflections provided a glimpse into the challenges that can accompany the pursuit of professional ambitions in the entertainment industry.

The discussion further touched on her upcoming film, The Four, highlighting her continued involvement in developing new productions and contributing to Nollywood's evolving film landscape.

For aspiring filmmakers and other emerging creatives, Akindele's journey offered lessons on the importance of discipline, originality and the willingness to challenge established approaches. Her experiences also demonstrated how persistence in the face of criticism can contribute to developing a distinctive creative identity and building stronger connections with audiences.

Her participation reflected CANEX WKND's commitment to fostering knowledge exchange between established industry figures and emerging talent, providing opportunities for creative professionals to share experiences, discuss industry challenges and explore approaches to career development.